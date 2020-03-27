Bloomberg campaign hit by FEC complaint over $ 18 million transfer to DNC

EXCLUSIVE: Federal Election Commission complaint against former New York mayor and presidential hope for 2020 Mike Bloomberg for a Transfer of $ 18 million of his defunct campaign to the National Democratic Committee.

At the heart of the complaint is the tenuous distinction between Bloomberg’s personal finances and those of his presidential campaign. The complaint is unique due to the nature of Bloomberg’s self-funded campaign. He took no outside donations and kept complete control of the campaign’s finances, and the complaint claims that this weakens the legal distinctions normally drawn between campaign money and a candidate’s personal wealth.

“Authorizing this type of contribution is all that we have refused in 40 years of case law in campaign financing. This has never been correct at the federal level. “ – Dan Backer, treasurer of the Great America PAC

Bloomberg’s unfortunate foray into the 2020 presidential race saw him spend more than $ 900 million of his own money, according to FEC documents. After suspending his campaign and approving Joe Biden, Bloomberg announced that he would transfer $ 18 million to the DNC and the campaign’s field offices in the Democratic States. The complaint alleges that the two far exceed the FEC limits on campaign contributions.

Backer, who has filed several FEC complaints and subsequent lawsuits against prominent Democratic politicians, said he expects council members to approve his assessment of Bloomberg’s contribution to the DNC.

“If you allow Bloomberg to do this, you are giving democracy to a billionaire oligarch,” said Backer. “… Having been unable to buy voters, he does the next best thing and buys the party himself.”

Despite several attempts to contact several members of the Bloomberg campaign team, they declined to provide comments to Fox News.

In response to a detailed list of questions, the DNC referred Fox News to two tweets from its director of communications, Xochitl Hinojosa. In a tweet on the Bloomberg transfer, she said that her contribution was different because her candidacy was “serious” and that a candidate “transferring money only to be transferred to a party does not pass the l test. ‘smell”.

Hinojosa also said the money would help the party develop its battlefield construction program and hire more organizers. Both are explicitly mentioned in Bloomberg’s memorandum of March 20 to DNC president Tom Perez.

“We hope this investment will significantly expand the efforts of DNC Battleground Build-Up 2020 across the battlefield states, in part thanks to our own incredibly experienced and talented organizing staff,” said the memo.

By deciding to transfer the $ 18 million to the DNC, Bloomberg came back on a plan to employ its campaign organizers until November by forming a Super PAC. Former organizers in the field filed two class actions in a New York federal court against the campaign earlier this week, alleging that thousands of people had been taken on jobs under false pretenses.

Contribution limits to the campaign exist to deter real and perceived political corruption. Even if Bloomberg did not attach any conditions to its contribution, the appearance of an agreement is there.

“Even if we want to pretend he isn’t bribing Tom Perez, hell is like him,” said Backer.

The DNC would likely have control over how they spent the money, regardless of the innuendos contained in Bloomberg’s note, said former FEC commissioner Hans von Spakovsky. He added that the complaint was made on “a substantive legal ground”.

“It appears he is using the campaign to launder a contribution to the DNC which constitutes a massive violation of the contribution limits to these political parties,” said von Spakovsky.

If the transaction proposed by Bloomberg is authorized by the FEC, this could open the door to millionaires across the country pulling similar stunts to advance their political ends. Bloomberg is exceptionally rich, but it doesn’t take a billion dollars to exceed the FEC’s $ 35,500 annual limit for contributions to national political parties.

“I think if the FEC doesn’t attack Bloomberg, it will open up a huge loophole in the law.” – Hans von Spakovsky, former Commissioner of the FEC.

“I think that if the FEC does not attack Bloomberg, it will open a huge loophole in the law,” said von Spakovsky. “Any wealthy individual would have to do is file a form with the FEC declaring their candidacy, open a campaign account, file a report with the FEC, and then withdraw as a candidate.”

Setting a precedent that prevents this from happening is what Backer wants. He said a FEC fine would not harm the former candidate’s bank account, but that it was important to close this potential loophole before it was exploited.

Keeping the policy as uniform as possible between financial interests and voters is a balancing act, which could be made more difficult for everyone if the Bloomberg transfer takes place.

“Bloomberg has the right to spend as much of its own money as it wants on its candidacy, but it is an expense and not a contribution,” said Backer. “Federal electoral law understands the difference, and all the money he invested in his campaign is always an expense – not a contribution.”