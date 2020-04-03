Bloomberg employees criticize layoff campaign, make false job security promises

Former Mike Bloomberg presidential campaign staff accuse former New York mayor of offering false promises from job security until the November election, no matter what happened to his candidacy, as they grapple with unemployment amid the coronavirus epidemic.

Bloomberg, who suspended his campaign after a single Super Tuesday victory in American Samoa, immediately approved former vice president Joe Biden for the Democratic candidate. And the campaign continued to backtrack on promises to retain staff, based on class actions already filed or proposed.

EX-BLOOMBERG FIELD STAFFERS FILE CLASS ACTION ACTION AGAINST A CAMPAIGN

Former campaign staff members spoke out this week, criticizing him for having suspended most of his campaign despite assurances that jobs would last during the general election.

“They have offered an incredible package of benefits, which is unheard of for the field staff, offering $ 8,000 a month for a regional role in addition to healthcare, technology, laptops, cell phones “, Amol Jethwani, ex-regional director of Bloomberg, tell NPR this week.

Jethwani also told NPR that in his role, he had made the same promises to future staff, that “employment is guaranteed until November, the location is not the case”.

Another former staff member told NPR about the same thing, saying that he did not know if he would have left his stable job “without this specific guarantee, because I knew I wanted to work in the general election. “

Hundreds of employees were laid off after Bloomberg left the race early last month.

Several Bloomberg campaign staff told Fox News that they had received their last paycheck before March 31 because they were not on the payroll until the end of the month.

Staff members have also told Fox News that additional taxes have been levied on “imputed income”, presumably for the devices released by the campaign. Each staff member had at least an additional $ 400 deducted from their salary.

BLOOMBERG SPENDED NEARLY $ 1B ON A FAILED PRESIDENTIAL OFFER

Employees told Fox News that they received an email on March 9 warning them that they would have to pay taxes on their campaign devices, such as cell phones and laptops.

“As a token of our appreciation, we offer you the option of keeping your laptop and iPhone,” reads the campaign note obtained by Fox News. “About 24 hours after your last campaign day, your devices will be restored to their factory settings.”

“If you decide to keep your laptop or phone, the fair market value of these items will be considered taxable income,” they said, noting that this would be included in 2020 staff tax documents. “Please note that there will be no increase in your compensation for related taxes for the items you keep and you will be responsible for all related taxes.”

The campaign would then have encouraged staff to apply to work for the Bloomberg organization in the battlefield states.

But Bloomberg then donated $ 18 million to the National Democratic Committee for party efforts in the swing states, and vowed to continue his work to defeat President Trump in November.

Bloomberg campaign manager Kevin Sheeky, in a statement to NPR this week, said the campaign “lived up to Mike’s promise to defeat Donald Trump in November”, particularly in the battlefield states.

“We contacted all of the organizing staff in these six states as well as others and asked them to consider continuing this work until November, with the DNC, in those states or in other countries to which the DNC prioritizes, “Sheeky told NPR.

“Already hundreds of former Bloomberg campaign staff have been contacted and are recruiting to join the DNC’s organizing efforts – which would not have been possible without the transfer of funds from this campaign, “he added.

Former staff members who have worked as organizers in the field have since pursued class actions, claiming that Bloomberg had reneged on its promises to pay them until November, whether or not it won the investiture.

Donna Wood, who worked as a field organizer, noted that many employees left their previous jobs to work on the campaign, with the understanding that they would continue to be paid until the November election and receive comprehensive health care benefits for themselves and their families. Nonetheless, she said, the campaign “ended the vast majority” of workers in her job and others, leaving a number of them uninsured as the coronavirus spreads across the country .

“End of the accused [field organizers] and other campaign workers deprived them of promised income and health care benefits, leaving them and their potentially uninsured families facing a global pandemic, “said Wood’s complaint, filed in federal court of Manhattan.

“People are moving from fairly generous health care benefits to expected unemployment of 20 to 30 percent,” Wood’s attorney Sally J. Abrahamson said in a statement to Fox News.

This class action has gone from one plaintiff, Wood, to almost 80, according to NPR.

A Bloomberg campaign spokesperson told Fox News that the campaign had paid workers “much more generous wages and benefits than any other campaign this year,” as well as “several weeks of severance pay.” layoff and health care until March, something no other campaign has done this year. “

The statement went on to say that the health benefits will be extended due to the coronavirus.

“In light of the current crisis, a fund is being created to ensure that all staff receive health care until April, which no other campaign has done,” said the statement. “And many field workers will continue to work for the DNC in battlefield states, in part because the campaign has made the largest cash transfer to the DNC from a presidential campaign in history to support efforts organization of the DNC. “

the American economy would have lost 701,000 works in March, breaking a decade-long employment growth record as a stringent measure coronavirus the pandemic closed businesses and forced Americans to stay at home. These figures, however, do not reflect the magnitude of job losses that have exploded in the past two weeks.

It was the first drop in payroll since September 2010, and the largest since March 2009, in the midst of the Great Recession. The unemployment rate jumped to 4.4% from a half-century low of 3.5% in February.

Megan Henney of Fox Business contributed to this report.