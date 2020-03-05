Bloomberg investment bomb boosts Biden late

Mike Bloomberg did not need his fancy Wall Street Terminal to interpret the shellaced data on Super Tuesday.

And earlier than anyone could imagine, he escaped the race and supported Joe Biden.

Bloomberg makes money with a $ 500 million investment. Not much, but always owns American Samoa.

Gold clearly reminded us that even large sums of scale not seen in American politics could not buy nominations. Equally a dramatic reminder that the media makes the same mistake every four years and confuses big money with political strength.

Bloomberg, who never recovered from the defeat of that Vegas debate, is wise to stop it, especially if the former VP has won Bernie Sanders and has to fight Trump’s machine, his considerable fortune is Will certainly help Biden.

On an incredible intense Tuesday, Biden surprises Panditz again

Politicians and the media are always exaggerating the importance of money and organization. They are important, but not as important as candidates and messages. That mistake has been repeated over and over, from Phil Gram to Jeb Bush, and to Donald Trump, which was heavily spent in 2016.

And how many books did you need to read about Elizabeth Warren’s wonderful outdoor operations? She couldn’t stop her from being destroyed again and again. Third place in the home state of Massachusetts.

Bloomberg became the new savior when the media described Biden as stepping into a political tomb. Especially for many parties who feared that Bernie’s nomination would be disastrous.

And it’s true that when he emitted radio waves, he rose up in opinion polls. However, Bloomberg was not impressive when he was damaged by reports of what he did as a Republican, especially reports of stop and lightness, and finally came out behind the curtain to conduct several interviews. . In the end, money was irrelevant. Voters have dumped him as soon as Biden seems to be viable again.

In a way, the former Vice President should thank the media for performing the final ceremony of the struggling campaign. His victory in Virginia, Massachusetts, Maine, North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Minnesota and Texas was absolutely a miracle.

After Iowa and New Hampshire, the manner in which so many media had ended and confided Biden was nothing but journalistic misconduct. “Dropout, Joe Biden, New Hampshire is proof that you’re done,” said a Business Insider headline. The resurrected said, “Joe Biden is a toast.”

Everyone knew that these two little white states were rough terrain for Biden, but that wasn’t a problem. Even after the rampage victory in South Carolina, many journalists said he couldn’t compete in 14 states because he had no money and organization (again those words). . It does not matter.

Powerful ground games are great if candidates are connected. But dogs like dog food.

The two-day interval between South Carolina and Super Tuesday turned out to be perfect for Biden. Political money peaks at the right time. Another week gave him time to collect money, but Sanders sharpened his attack and also gave time for unexpected events to intervene.

Of course, the candidate deserves considerable praise. Biden has grown with confidence. He was often photographed by design, interacting with average votes, not Sanders or Bloomberg experts. His two victory speeches are well scripted, not an attempt to thank everyone in the room.

But the media should be aware of this latest swing of the pendulum. Biden is the same guy who had been long for silly speechlessness, erratic controversial performance, and winding speech. Sanders still has dedicated supporters and a significant number of delegates. The same journalist who said Biden did not win should not fall into the current trap that he will not lose.