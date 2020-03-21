Bloomberg invests heavily in the Democratic Party for the 2020 elections

Mike Bloomberg transfers $ 18 million from his now suspended presidential campaign to the National Democratic Committee (DNC) “to help the Democrats win the election in November.”

Bloomberg officials said on Friday that the transfer of the former New York mayor to the national party’s coordinated campaign was the largest in recent history.

“Although our campaign is over, Mike’s number one goal this year remains to defeat Trump and help the Democrats win in November,” said Bloomberg advisers in a letter to DNC chairman Tom Perez.

Bloomberg suspended its campaign on March 4, in the aftermath of very disappointing results in the 14 states that voted Super Tuesday. He quickly took the first row former vice president Joe Biden – who is now the likely party candidate.

Bloomberg’s Friday decision follows through on his commitment – before he even launched his short-lived presidential campaign in late November – to spend millions of his own money to defeat President Trump and help elect candidates Democrats from top to bottom regardless of who the presidential candidate is.

“The campaign believes this investment will significantly expand the efforts of DNC Battleground Build-Up 2020 across the battlefield states, in part thanks to our own incredibly experienced and talented organizing staff,” said the Bloomberg campaign.

Perez said in a statement that the giant contribution from Bloomberg “will help us invest in more organizers across the country to elect the next president and help the Democrats win the election.”

Bloomberg also transferred several of its former field offices to state democratic parties and helped speed up the hiring of key organizational and operational positions in major battlefield states.

These measures should help the Democratic Party and the Biden campaign in their fight against the massive resources already amassed by Trump’s re-election campaign and the National Republican Committee.

Biden’s campaign hailed Bloomberg’s contribution to the celebration and called it “an extraordinary investment.”

The move also ends Bloomberg’s plan immediately after his White House offer to start an independent group to help the Democrats ends.

“Although we have considered creating our own independent entity to support the candidate and hold the president accountable, this race is too important to have many groups competing with good intentions but which are not coordinated and united in strategy and unity. ‘execution’, letter from Bloomberg to DNC explained.

