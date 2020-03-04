Bloomberg proposes devastating vast resources behind Biden: “I won’t leave”

Former Mayor of New York Mike Bloomberg Wednesday, swore to throw his full support behind the former Vice President Joe BidenCampaign to “ flee ” from Democrats’ efforts to dismiss President Trump in November-Liberal billionaire’s enormous wealth raises chances of continuing to play role in presidential election after supermarket defeat .

Bloomberg said he would withdraw from the race, saying Biden was “obvious” to be the best candidate remaining, and that he had “clear eyes” on his purpose.

“After yesterday’s results, deputy mathematics became virtually impossible, and the viable path to nomination no longer existed,” Bloomberg said, “and I was a party candidate. No. But I want to stay away from the most important politicians, the battle of my life, and I hope you won’t leave. “

“I’m glad to support Joe Biden, and I hope he works with me to be the next President of the United States.”

Latest Delegate Number-Who Is The First?

Bloomberg began speaking out to thank his supporters for their work during the three-month campaign. He spent over $ 500 million of his money in this effort, but it was pretty short. AP assigned 566 in Biden, 501 in Senator Bernie Sanders, 61 in Senator Elizabeth Warren, and 53 in Bloomberg.

“We thank everyone who is part of our team,” Bloomberg told supporters. “I am telling you, American citizens should also say thank you. You really made history. No campaign has been so quick. “

In a rare show of emotions, Bloomberg tears when closing his speech with a rally cry for his supporters to protect “light of freedom, light of freedom, light of equality, light of opportunity” Seemed to shed.

“Walls can’t block that light,” he added. “I don’t allow the president to dim that light. We will do it together.”

When Bloomberg finished talking, Trump did not waste time “emphasizing” the magnitude of his defeat.

“Pandering mini Mike Bloomberg, along with his bizarre friend Tom Steyr, has found a difficult way you can’t buy elections!” Trump wrote. “Both of them hope they want to start over again!”

Upcoming battles for nominations could be bruising for Democrats. Sanders declared himself in a “neck to neck” competition with Biden at a press conference in Wednesday in Vermont, despite overwhelming support from the former Vice President’s establishment of the Democratic Party.

“This campaign, which I’m increasingly thinking of, is” Which side are you? “, Said Sanders. “In recent history, no campaign has ever taken over the entire political system. We try to beat us.”

Fox News’s Adam Shaw and the Associated Press contributed to this report.