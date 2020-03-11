Bloomberg spent more than $ 275 million on an anti-Trump media blitz

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg spent more than $ 275 million on an anti-Trump media campaign during his presidential campaign to “remind voters” of President Trump’s “broken promises and failures.”

The Bloomberg campaign confirmed to Fox News on Wednesday that of the $ 500 million spent on advertisements during the campaign, more than $ 275 million went straight to Trump ads.

“Starting in December 2019, Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 presidential campaign launched a massive $ 275 million media blitz to remind voters of President Trump’s failures and broken promises,” the now-suspended campaign said on Wednesday. “Until the Bloomberg campaign kicked off this effort, Trump ran virtually unopposed in the major states that will decide the 2020 elections.”

“And without the Bloomberg campaign, Trump would have continued to operate unopposed until the Democrats formally selected their candidate and focused entirely on the incumbent president,” they said, noting that the team’s advertisements Bloomberg “ran to take the fight directly against Donald Trump” would be available on their website.

“The Bloomberg campaign makes all of its creative assets available to the public for download and sharing on their own networks,” they added.

The campaign released a breakdown of their spending – noting that $ 225 million was spent on television commercials that “reinforced Mike’s message that Trump was not fit to be president;” over $ 175 million spent in local markets and in battlefield states; and more than $ 45 million has been spent nationally.

The campaign also spent $ 49.6 million on digital anti-Trump ads, which they say is part of the $ 100 million commitment that Bloomberg has committed to spending before officially entering the presidential race in November 2019.

The campaign also said they had spent $ 671,664 on “outdoor” advertising, including “trolling Trump on the Las Vegas Strip” before Trump rallies and anti-Trump billboards in the Super Tuesday, Michigan states and outside the White House.

Bloomberg suspended his presidential campaign last Wednesday after spending millions of his own fortune and failing to win major victories in Super Tuesday beyond his only win in American Samoa caucuses. Super Tuesday was the first time Bloomberg appeared on a primary ballot, after skipping the first nomination contests in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

After quitting the race, Bloomberg immediately announced that he would endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, following in the footsteps of other former Democratic presidential candidates who consolidated support behind Biden in the primary self-fight – saying Socialist Democrat, Senator Bernie Sanders, I -Vermont.

President Trump, who had relentlessly mocked Bloomberg over everything from his height to his debating performances, commented on the race after Bloomberg’s retirement.

“Mini Mike Bloomberg just” left “the presidential race. I could have told him long ago that he didn’t have what it takes, and he would have saved himself a billion dollars, the real cost. Now he’s going to put money into The Sleepy Joe Campaign, hoping to save face. It won’t work! “He tweeted.

