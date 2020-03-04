BMO management flies to remote indigenous communities for rituals related to false arrest

The Bank of Montreal said Tuesday that its representatives were invited to the Belabella Heiltsk community and thanked them for participating as witnesses at the baptism ceremony.

In February, a group of 15 BMO representatives flew on two charter aircraft to a remote town on the central coast of B.C.

They were invited by the Heiltsk State to repair the damage caused by the arrest and handcuffs of indigenous people and a 12-year-old granddaughter at the BMO branch in Vancouver in December, which attracted protest and international media attention .

The baptism was held to help the two and the rest of the community be healed.

Maxwell Johnson, 56, had the opportunity to speak directly with a representative of the Bank of Montreal at the ceremony.

“You hurt me. You hurt my family. You hurt the whole community.” During a ceremony, Johnson shouted at Mike on a delegation.

Watch Maxwell Johnson speak with the BMO representative.

Maxwell Johnson, 56, is speaking to the delegation of the Bank of Montreal at the baptism ceremony in the Belabella Heiltsk community. 0:32

CBC News also participated in this event. Reporter Angela Sterit, First person to report arrest, I was invited to participate as a witness.

In December, Johnson visited the bank to open a granddaughter’s account, allowing her to remit funds electronically when she went out for a basketball game.

A bank official asked questions about two identification cards, a government-issued Indian status card, his birth certificate, and her medical card, and then called the police and took Johnson and his granddaughter to a Vancouver police car. Went and handcuffed.

Within an hour, police officers determined that they were not going to commit fraud and released them. After Johnson’s story was published in the news, both the bank and VPD expressed regret.

Critics of the arrests called them examples of racial profiling.

As part of the bank’s response, a group of representatives (primarily management) sailed to Belabella in February.

BMO guest given blanket

They were honored as guests and were given blankets as part of a large house laundry. Afterwards, the group progressed in a line around the central fire, with each delegate reaching out with their palms up, and members of Heiltsk sang and beat the drums.

Members of the Montreal Bank Delegation will be attending the laundry ceremony on February 19, 2020 in Belabella. (Shawn Foss / CBC)

They also sat and listened as people in the community, including Johnson, talked about the incident at the Vancouver bank. The BMO group was not given the opportunity to speak at the ceremony.

Cameron Fowler, BMO Financial Group Chief Strategy Officer, told CBC News that it was not appropriate for them to listen and comment.

Deborah Baker, a member of the delegation, is an elected member of the Squamish Council, elected to the BMO Indigenous Advisory Committee created in the wake of Johnson’s arrest, and called the ceremony an “ inspiring experience ” .

She said one of the goals of the BMO trip to the BMO was to prevent another incident, such as the arrest of Johnson and his granddaughter, from happening again.

Deborah Baker is an elected council member of Squamish Nation. She has also joined the BMO Indigenous Advisory Committee, created by the bank following January criticism. (Shawn Foss / CBC)

“relief”

Gary Hausti, Heirtsk’s genetic chief, had the title Nác̓i and was positive about the laundry experience.

“I think it was really good. There is a strong word that you probably have to say and I really want people at the Montreal Bank to hear and learn,” Housty said.

For Johnson, the ceremony helped put the arrest behind him.

“It was cheap relief to remove it from my system,” he said the next day. “I didn’t notice how angry about it and how disgusted it was at the Bank of Montreal. It feels very light today, as if a ton had been lifted.”

Maxwell Johnson, who was arrested with his granddaughter after trying to open an account at the BMO branch in Vancouver in December, said that the laundry ceremony and the opportunity to speak to BMO representatives helped the case behind him. say. (Shawn Foss / CBC)

He said he was surprised to see BMO representatives coming to the blanket, but I’m glad they were.

“I hope that the eyes of the First Nations and their culture are opened, and that it is alive and that it is strong,” Johnson said.

Is there anything to add to this story? Email [email protected]

Follow Rafferty Baker on Twitter. Shower