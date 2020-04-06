Boeing extends Seattle region shutdown for coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Boeing said on Sunday that it would continue to shutdown production at its Seattle area facilities indefinitely due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The company in an email to Washington employees said it was extending the planned closure by two weeks rather than reopening on Wednesday. The decision affects approximately 30,000 of the 70,000 Boeing employees in the state.

The company said the decision was based on the health and safety of its employees, the assessment of the spread of the coronavirus, concerns of the supply chain and recommendations from government health officials.

“The health and safety of our employees, their families and our communities is our shared priority,” said Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. “We will take this time to continue listening to our incredible team and to assess applicable government directions, the spread of the coronavirus in the community and the reliability of our suppliers to ensure that we are ready for a safe and orderly return to operation. ” “

A spokesperson said The Seattle Times that employees receive their regular wages during the two-week shutdown, but then have to go on vacation or sick leave.

The company said at the end of Friday, it had 133 confirmed cases among employees worldwide, up from 118 the day before. Among them, 95 employees are in Washington.

Washington state has 7,666 confirmed virus cases and 322 deaths, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University on Sunday afternoon.

The coronavirus is mainly spread by coughing and sneezing. For most people, it causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which go away within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.