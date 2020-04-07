Bolton joins calls for resignation of WHO director: “accomplice to China’s massive cover-up”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Former national security adviser John Bolton joins growing calls the director of the World Health Organization to resign, calling him “an accomplice to China’s massive cover-up” as the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic.

Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has faced calls for his resignation from American and other politicians who link the group to China’s lack of transparency regarding the seriousness of COVID-19.

“The @WHO is an accomplice to the massive cover-up of Covid19 in China,” Bolton tweeted Monday evening. “This is why I support the efforts of @marcorubio & @tedcruz in favor of the resignation of the Director-General of the WHO.”

He added: “He misled the world by blindly trusting a communist regime determined to deceive.”

In early February, a few days after President Trump implemented a travel ban for foreign nationals who had recently visited China, the WHO director reviewed responses to coronaviruses that “unnecessarily interfere with travel and international trade “, according to Reuters.

He also tweeted China’s praise on March 20, saying “[f]or the first time, #China did not report any # COVID19 domestic cases yesterday. This is an incredible achievement, which reassures us all that the #coronavirus can be defeated. “

This tweet came amid allegations that the numbers of coronaviruses reported by China were not accurate, but were manipulated to make the country’s response to the pandemic stronger than it was.

World Health Organization communications have been used by China to boost the nation’s message as it seeks to divert blame from the pandemic, says University of Southampton study complaints could have been “reduced by 95% worldwide” if China had acted three weeks earlier.

Meanwhile, the Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., And Ted Cruz, R-Texas, are among the American politicians calling on the head of WHO to take responsibility for the performance of his organization during the pandemic.

“Once this pandemic is under control, WHO management should be held accountable. This includes managing director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who authorized Beijing to use WHO to deceive the world community,” said Rubio. “At this moment, [Tedros] is either an accomplice or dangerously incompetent. None of these possibilities bodes well for his future as head of this critical organization. “

A Cruz spokesman doubled his calls, saying that the WHO should consider removing Tedros from his head.

“Senator Cruz believes that the WHO has lost the credibility it needs to be effective, and a reassessment of its leadership is urgent,” said the spokesman for the Washington Free Beacon.

The United States is the main contributor to WHO. The most recent bill from WHO in the United States, which is one of the many countries that fund the organization, was for nearly $ 116 million per year. The United States also voluntarily contributes between $ 100 million and $ 400 million a year to WHO for specific projects – contributions that totaled more than $ 400 million in 2017, the most recent year for which figures are available.

This means that the United States contributed more than $ 500 million in total to WHO that year, which is just under a quarter of the organization’s annual budget. WHO total budget for 2016 and 2017 combined was over $ 4 billion.

By Tuesday morning, the number of coronavirus cases worldwide had exceeded 1.3 million, with more than 75,900 deaths, the United States reporting more than 368,400 positive cases of COVID-19 and nearly 11,000 deaths.