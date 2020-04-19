Bombardiers Zoom, coronavirus hype, auto insurance reimbursements and more: Tech Q&A

Every week, I receive tons of questions from my listeners about technological concerns, new products and everything related to digital.

Sometimes choosing the most interesting questions to highlight is the best part of my job.

This week, I received questions about securing Zoom cats, the proper use of old iPads, insurance for quarantined cars, etc.

Coronavirus facts

Q: I think the media is talking about COVID-19 for the notes. Cholera spread much faster in 2010. Why is no one talking about this fact?

A: Statistics are funny, especially when you talk about a pandemic that covers the entire planet. You are right – the 2010 cholera epidemic did not attract much attention, even though the spread was rapid and resulted in several thousand deaths. You are also right to keep any contemporary event in perspective.

I found a fascinating and moving graphic that shows coronavirus deaths over 100 days compared to other epidemics. We know this pandemic is spreading quickly, but seeing these numbers in action is sobering. It doesn’t take long for the coronavirus to overtake MERS, cholera, measles, Ebola, SARS, swine flu and meningitis.

Get Sirius

Q: I was listening to SiriusXM and I heard your broadcast. Is this the same show I get on WLS 890AM?

A: First of all, thank you for listening. No matter where you find me, I hope you find the content useful and relevant. But to answer your question, no, my SiriusXM show is not the same as the one you hear on WLS in Chicago and about 400 other radio stations across the country.

My SiriusXM program is called “Kim Komando Tech Insights”, where I focus less on consumer technology and more on enterprise technology. As a successful entrepreneur who founded a multi-million dollar debt-free and investor-free business, I enjoy sharing my knowledge with business leaders and owners on best practices.

If this sounds like something you might be interested in, the show is broadcast five days a week on the commercial channel SiriusXM # 132. If you are looking for more information on consumer technologies, you can watch my main show on your station. local radio station.

Bombing Zoom

Q: I need to use Zoom for a meeting, but I’m scared that a hacker will take over my system. What should I do?

A: Just as Zoom has become our default form of distance communication, “Zoom bombardment” has joined our everyday vocabulary. If a stranger has already jumped into your meeting – or started throwing offensive images and sounds at you – you know how maddening this can be. Zooming is easy because you just have to click on a link, but this same facility invites pranksters and voyeurs to invade your digital space and wreak havoc.

To secure your privacy, be sure to establish the appropriate security settings. Meanwhile, avoid sharing special links and instructions on social media and only send them to confirmed email accounts. Also remember that in large groups, you may not even notice that an intruder is there.

Quarantine premiums

Q: I’m in quarantine, so I haven’t driven my car at all. What does this mean for my car insurance?

A: Quarantine has had some interesting side effects: less pollution, less street crime and less car accidents. We will have to wait until the end of the quarantine to fully understand its impact on society, but one thing you can do right now is to check the reimbursed insurance premiums. After all, you shouldn’t have to pay a high price if you don’t leave your entry.

Not all insurance companies offer reimbursement or credit, but most of the big ones are, like Geico, Allstate and Progressive. That said, you should not expect to be informed of this agreement; you will need to be proactive and request the reimbursement yourself.

Reuse iPad

Q: Since I bought a new iPad, I no longer use the old one. Is it worth staying?

A: Apple has somehow improved the design of the iPad with each new generation, and the latest iPad Pro is a breathtaking device, especially with the May release of the “Magic Keyboard” ” Even if you don’t use your old tablet regularly, there are still a few ways you can still use the device. One of the most recent examples is long distance conversation; FaceTime is one of the most powerful video tools, allowing users to connect with other Apple users anywhere on the planet, free.

As long as your iPad is connected to Wi-Fi, you can take your video conference with you throughout the house. Zoom and Skype also work wonderfully on an iPad, regardless of model or generation. There are also many other apps, such as the cooking aid and the second monitor, that will serve you well in quarantine – or anytime.

