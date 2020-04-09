Booker and Graham ask WHO to ban “wet markets” worldwide among coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Meaning. Cory Booker, Lindsey Graham and more than 60 congressional lawmakers on Thursday urged the World Health Organization to ban and permanently close wet markets around the world in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Booker, DN.J., was joined by Graham, RS.C., in writing a letter to the Director-General of WHO, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Monique Eloit, Director-General of the World Organization animal health, and to the Organization of the United Nations Director-General, Qu Dongyu.

THE NEXT CORONAVIRUS ‘AROUND THE CORNER’ IF WET MARKETS DO NOT CLOSE, ANIMAL RIGHTS GROUPS, POLITICIANS WARNING

The letter urged officials to take “aggressive steps towards a global halt to living wildlife markets and a ban on international trade in live wild animals that is not intended for conservation purposes. “

“The live animal markets, known as the” wet “markets, were linked to the 2003 SARS epidemic and are believed to be behind the current COVID-19,” wrote Booker and Graham. “As this pandemic continues to threaten the lives of millions, push health systems to the breaking point and devastate economies around the world, it is imperative that we all act as a global community to protect public health. “

They went on to note that scientists studying zoonotic diseases – that is, hopping between animals and humans – have emphasized the proximity of buyers, sellers and living and dead animals to wet markets in the countries of the world “as privileged places of transmission”. for these pathogens. “

“The stress of transporting and keeping wild animals in these overcrowded markets where they are sometimes slaughtered also creates an unnatural environment where viruses of different species can come into contact, mutate and spread from species to species other, “they wrote. “Viruses can then spread or” spill over “; in humans through the handling and consumption of wild animals, which could trigger highly contagious outbreaks of new and deadly diseases for which we have no natural immunity – as we currently see with COVID-19 and have seen with SARS, Ebola, monkeypox and Lass fever in the recent past. “

They added that “wet markets” pose “a threat to global public health because wildlife comes from many different places without any standardized health inspection process.”

“The risk to food buyers can also lie in the slaughter of animals in front of customers, releasing diseases that carry fluids like blood, saliva and excrement into the air, which can then splash or splash people nearby, be inadvertently consumed or inhaled by humans, ”they wrote.

Booker and Graham cited scientists who estimate that approximately 60-75% of emerging infectious diseases are zoonotic and that approximately 72% are caused by wildlife. They also noted that “in the past 45 years, at least five pandemics have been attributed to bats.”

“In the case of SARS and the COVID-19 epidemic, the bats were also the original hosts,” they wrote.

WHAT ARE THE “WET MARKETS” LINKED TO THE EVOLUTION OF CORONAVIRUS?

“It is clear that to protect human health, these close and enduring interactions with wildlife must stop,” they wrote. “While China has banned the trade and consumption of wildlife following the COVID-19 epidemic, there are significant gaps in the current legal trade in wildlife for medicinal purposes. China took similar action after the 2003 SARS epidemic, but eventually lifted the restrictions once the epidemic was under control and the perceived risk reduced. “

Booker and Graham, joined by more than 60 legislators, urged health officials to “work with member states to ensure that wildlife markets are permanently closed in all countries and that international trade wild animals not intended for conservation purposes is prohibited. “

Animal Wellness Action Foundation, a non-profit organization, “applauded” Booker, Graham, representatives Mike McCaul, R-Texas, Mike Quigley, D-Ill., For “their leadership in meeting Congress to call for a global ban on disgusting and infectious wet markets that have plagued the planet for too long and we appreciate the tremendous support of all the Members who have joined in the defense of this effort. “

“All the evidence points to an unpleasant disaster in Wuhan, China, as the scene where COVID – 19 crossed the species barrier into the human race, killing nearly 100,000 to date and crippling the world economy,” said Animal Wellness Action in a press release to Fox News. “It is time to quickly eradicate the wet markets from the face of the earth for good.”

Calls for a ban on wet markets come after positive cases of COVID-19 exceeded 1.5 million overall. On Thursday, the United States reported more than 432,500 positive cases of the new coronavirus and more than 14,800 deaths.