Border agency steps up airport controls to stop the spread of COVID-19

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is increasing staffing, educational materials and controls at airports and at all other points of entry into Canada to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

As of today, all incoming travelers, regardless of their country of origin, will be asked if they have symptoms such as cough, difficulty breathing or fever. They will also have to recognize that they are asked to isolate themselves for 14 days if they arrive from any international location.

COVID-19: New reinforced measures continue to be added at international airports, including new screening questions for ALL travelers from ANY international destination.

All travelers wishing to enter Canada will be asked to answer screening questions and CBSA officers will be on the lookout for visible signs of illness. They will refer any traveler suspected of being sick, regardless of how the traveler answered the screening question, to public health authorities for further assessment.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will update Canadians on efforts to contain the coronavirus this afternoon and announce that some international flights will be redirected to Montreal, Toronto, Calgary or Vancouver. CBC News has special live coverage from 1 p.m. ET and CBCNews.ca broadcast it live.

A number of key ministers leading the response to COVID-19 will also hold a press conference in Ottawa.

At a press conference in Toronto on Monday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford urged the federal government to do more to contain the virus, including closing the border to all visitors. He said the border could remain open for trade and commerce, and for Canadian citizens returning home from other countries.

“I am very concerned about the information from the border. We need the federal government to tighten the border and ensure that appropriate controls and protocols are in place, and be ready to take even more important steps to protect the health and safety of all. Canadians, “said Ford.

There are now approximately 375 suspected and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada.

The CBSA has stated that it is adjusting its “operational posture” with improved border measures and that it will continue to adapt to the “constantly changing” situation.

The CBSA is committed to limiting the spread of COVID-19 in Canada, while facilitating travel and trade, “said a spokesperson Ashley Lemire.

“Screening at entry is in itself an important public health tool, among other things during periods of uncertainty and is part of a government intervention strategy on several levels.”

Reinforced border measures include:

Increased presence of officers at key points of entry for screening and public health awareness by observing arriving travelers and ensuring they are aware of Public Health Agency of Canada guidelines (ASPC). CBSA officers will approach any traveler with signs of illness for further examination and will distribute PHAC flyers to increase awareness of COVID-19.

Educational materials will be provided to all travelers arriving in Canada, advising them to isolate themselves at home for 14 days, monitor themselves for symptoms and contact public health authorities if they develop symptoms.

Increased signage will be posted at all points of entry so that travelers can see throughout treatment so that travelers understand the importance of monitoring their health and contacting their provincial health authorities if they become ill.

Travelers will be asked to complete a PHAC coronavirus form, which will assist health authorities in monitoring and following up on individuals who have been identified as a potential concern.

Mask kits will be provided to travelers of “concern”, which include a surgical mask and a one-page instruction on how to use the mask.

“These measures complement the routine screening procedures for travelers already in place to prepare for the spread of serious infectious diseases in and within Canada,” said Lemire in the release.

“CBSA officers remain vigilant and are highly qualified to identify travelers who wish to enter Canada and who may pose a health and safety risk.”