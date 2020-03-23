Border town mayor tells returning Snowbirds to continue, don’t stop and shop

Border town mayor Brett Todd says Canadians returning home by car and camper van from their winter getaways stop and shop in Prescott, Ontario, instead of going straight home ” self-isolation.

Todd said he heard from mayors of other border towns who are seeing the same trend.

“Both returnees and snowbirds seem to stop at local grocery stores before returning home, which is obviously a major concern for all of us here,” said Todd in an interview with CBC. Ottawa Morning.

Todd said return travelers “put people at real risk” in Prescott and elsewhere.

Federal Minister of Health Patty Hajdu has recommended that anyone returning to Canada travel directly in isolation for two weeks, including those crossing the land border from the United States.

In Prescott, Ontario, Mayor Brett Todd urges returning snowbirds to go home and isolate themselves. (Stu Mills / CBC)

But Todd said they didn’t listen to all of this advice.

“What we have seen in recent days are snowbirds and other vacationers returning from a long trip to the United States, returning home in a camper van and carrying trailers. They cross the border at Ivy Lea and [Prescott]. Many stop for supplies. Some went inside to do their shopping and supplies before returning home for the 14-day quarantine period, “he said.

We are talking to Mayor Brett Todd of Prescott about how border towns can manage COVID-19. 5:54

Prescott is directly across the St. Lawrence River from Ogdensburg, NY, near the international crossing in Johnstown, Ontario, and approximately 60 kilometers upstream of Highway 401 from the Thousand Islands Bridge near Gananoque, in Ontario.

The Canadian dollar has dropped below 70 US cents, which may encourage returning vacationers to wait to cross the border before stopping.

“This is a really disturbing development for us,” said Todd.

“People don’t understand. When you come back to the country, you have to go directly to quarantine. There is no stop on the way back, there is no refueling. You just have to keep yourself in security, keep others safe, go straight into this quarantine, for the good of all. “

15,000 cases in New York State

Todd said that before the international border was closed to spurious traffic, there was “a great deal of movement” of people from both countries.

Do not stop at the grocery stores on the way back. Don’t stop at Walmart. Go home. – Prescott Mayor Brett Todd

“[There’s] lots of family on both sides of the border, so people are constantly visiting. We would have a lot of Americans coming to get Chinese food and a lot of people on our side would cross over for shopping. “

New York State had more than 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, about half of all confirmed cases in the United States and 114 deaths. There are over 1,000 confirmed cases in Florida, from which many of the Canadian snowbirds return.

Paul Roumeliotis, medical officer of health for the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, says that travelers returning from abroad must go home to isolate themselves without stopping for food or medical treatment on the way. 0:51

Todd said he did not know why some returning Canadians did not receive the message or treated the recommendations lightly.

“Maybe some of them are just people who think they’re invincible to this. I think the vast majority get it, but there are clearly a significant number of people who don’t get it not, and they put the rest of us in danger. ”

Health Minister Patty Hajdu has warned of possible sanctions for travelers who disobey quarantine advice. (Justin Tang / Canadian Press)

Sunday, Hajdu raised the stakes for returning travelers, warning of possible sanctions for travelers who disobey quarantine advice.

“Let me be perfectly clear. We will use all of the measures in our toolkit at the federal level to ensure compliance … we have measures that could include monetary penalties up to and including criminal sanctions”, she said during her daily briefing on Parliament Hill.

“It is extremely important, especially for those who are returning home now, to make sure that they follow the public health advice we give them. The advice will not only be advice – if we have to take more action strict, we will. “

Don’t stop at Walmart

Todd said he voiced his concerns to provincial officials, the local health unit and the Ontario Provincial Police.

“I think we have to be stronger on messaging so that people understand. We will see what the upper levels of government are doing, but I think we are clearly moving towards something [more stringent] because we see evidence that people don’t take it as seriously as they should. “

In the meantime, he begs the returning Snowbirds to arrange for friends or family to store their refrigerators or deliver supplies to their door, and to go home directly.

“Don’t stop at the grocery stores on the way home. Don’t stop at Walmart. Go home.”