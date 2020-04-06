Boris Johnson stays in hospital due to persistent coronavirus symptoms: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

UNITED KINGDOM. Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained in hospital on Monday due to persistent symptoms related to the coronavirus.

He was admitted on Sunday evening because of a high temperature which doctors said required further testing. Downing Street officials said he had been hospitalized as a “precautionary measure” and that he was still in government control.

“The Prime Minister is still in the hospital,” said a British government source. Reuters. “He spent the night in the hospital.”

BORIS JOHNSON HOSPITALIZED AFTER EXPERIENCING CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS, SAYS PM BUREAU

Johnson, 55, reportedly suffered from persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after being tested positive.

“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister was admitted to the hospital this evening for tests. This is a precautionary measure because the Prime Minister continues to exhibit persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after being tested positive for the virus, “said a spokesperson. Sunday.

Since he tested positive, the Prime Minister had isolated himself at Downing Street. On Friday, he announced on Twitter that he “felt better”, although he still exhibits one of the symptoms described as “minor” after seven days of isolation.

“I always have a temperature and therefore, in accordance with the advice of the government, I must continue my self-isolation until this symptom disappears,” he added.

BORIS JOHNSON EXTENDS SELF-INSULATION DUE TO CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMS

On March 27, he became the first chief of a great power to announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, he told the public that he had developed “mild symptoms” – “persistent temperature and cough”.

He still conducts remote government activities, as well as regular video messages to the public. Some of these messages showed how the virus physically affected him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As of Monday morning, the UK had more than 48,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 4,940 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins.

Frank Miles and Adam Shaw of Fox News contributed to this report