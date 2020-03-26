Boston area hospitals see more than 100 workers infected with coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Over 100 employees at Boston-the area hospitals have tested positive coronavirus, Fox News has learned.

Employees who tested positive for work in three hospitals.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital had 45 staff members positive for COVID-19; Massachusetts General Hospital had 41 and 15 Boston Medical Center employees also contracted the virus.

Employees of the Brigham and Women’s Hospital have not returned to work since they tested positive, a spokesperson for Fox News said. Calls and messages to Boston Medical Center were not immediately returned.

Massachusetts General officials told Fox News that they believed the infected workers had not contracted the virus at work. Because of “the extent of community spread currently underway in Massachusetts, the vast majority of these people are thought to have not contracted the virus at work,” said hospital spokeswoman Terri Janos. .

The numbers come as coronavirus cases continue to increase daily across the country. Across the state, Massachusetts has more than 1,800 cases.

Hospital workers are particularly sensitive due to the nature of their work in the midst of a shortage of protective equipment such as masks and gloves.

Many states request that retired medical workers be used to increase the number of health professionals. Massachusetts Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders asked the deans of four medical schools to advance the graduation of four-year medical students to increase enrollment to fight the pandemic.

Boston University Medical School will graduate in April, according to a school letter to medical students.

“After discussions with our universities, the four Massachusetts medical schools have agreed to complete their 2020 course in April,” the letter said. “Your class is clearly completing its studies at one of the most medically difficult periods of the last century and will soon be an important part of our country’s response to the COVID-19 challenge.”

Rob DiRienzo of Fox News contributed to this report.