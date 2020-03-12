Boston U defeats Colgate 64-61 for the Patriot League title

Walter Whyte was still dazed.

“I can’t even put it into words. Amazing, “said Whyte Wednesday night after Boston University had turned upside down. Colgate 64-61 to win their first Patriot League tournament. “We have faced so much adversity. There were dark moments. “

Not tonight.

Tournament MVP Max Mahoney had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead four double-digit players as the Terriers shocked regular season champion Raiders to win an automatic NCAA tournament bid.

“I’m really lucky to be in this position, really, because I have great kids … who would really do everything we asked them to do,” said the BU coach, Joe Jones. “That’s it for them. They put us in this position. I’m just here for the ride.”

The Terriers, third seeded (21-13), lost both regular season games to Colgate (25-9), who was 15-1 at home when entering the game, the only loss to Lafayette. Colgate was aiming for fourth place overall and second consecutive place in the NCAA tournament.

“The fact that we didn’t win only changes the outcome of our trip,” said Matt Langel of Colgate, named league coach of the year for the third consecutive time. “It was an incredible trip they made us take.

“The thing that makes this game so special and makes the experience so special is the unknown of your emotions. If we were there to celebrate, everyone would feel good. Instead, we have the opposite emotional experience We all strive to be champions, but beauty is the journey you make and the grief you feel, the disappointment, as well as the love and care and all the great emotions that we experienced during the ‘year.’

Fears of the coronavirus were nonexistent at Cotterell Court – capacity 1,675 – while a crowd of 1,724 scrambled the tiny room to encourage the hometown Raiders.

“The coach told us yesterday just to kiss him, it’s going to be noisy, us against the world,” said Mahoney. “We have done the work.”

Whyte and Jonas Harper each scored 12 points and Javante McCoy had 11 points and seven assists without a reversal for the Terriers.

Jordan Burns had 21 points, Jack Ferguson 17, and Rapolas Ivanauskas 13 points and 11 rebounds for Colgate.

BU never lagged after jumping to a 17-point lead at the start of his 64-61 home victory over Bucknell in the semifinals. But the Terriers followed most of it until the start of the second half and stayed there at the end.

BU regained the lead for the first time in the first minutes when Whyte hit a 3 on the right wing and Mahoney transformed the glass in the first minute of the second half. Two free throws by Will Rayman put Colgate in the lead 39-38 with 15:53 ​​left.

After Whyte hit a 3 from the top of the key to tie the game to a total of 45 at 1:12 pm, Ferguson hit a pair of free throws after being the victim of a foul to hit a 3 to give again to Colgate head.

Harper broke a 53-point tie with his fourth 3-point pointer of the game with 7:03 left. A Mahoney tip-in put BU at 60-55 with 4:04 left and the Raiders were unable to rally.

Burns and Rayman each missed the open 3s in the final seconds.

“The difference in the game was on the 3-point line,” said Langel. “We had three phenomenal looks late. Any one of them goes down, it’s an equal match on your field. You feel like it gives you a great chance.

“Sometimes the game comes down to one team making a shot and the other not.”

Colgate had finished with three double-digit pointers in 18 games this season, but the Raiders had a minimum of four marks in 22 archery on Wednesday.

Colgate won both regular season games, the last on February 10 when the Raiders shot 47.5% and made another five 3 points en route to a 16 point victory.

FIRST SEMI TIGHT

Colgate led 33-29 at half time despite a 3 for 12 arc performance. The Raiders entered the game with 338 makes of 3, fourth in the country, averaging 10 per game, but missed their first six deep tries. After BU’s Fletcher Tynen hit a runner, his only basket in the game, to tie the game 10 in total with 12:56 left, the Raiders scored seven straight and led the rest of the half . Rayman started the push with an inverted layup, Ferguson hit a 3 in the left corner, and Burns followed with an inverted driving layup. Burns had 13 points to lead all the scorers while Mahoney led the Terriers with 10. BU was 2 of 9 on free throws in the first half.

TOP STREAK ENDS

Colgate’s three previous titles were all seeded No. 1, with victories over Navy (1994-95), Holy Cross (1995-96) and Bucknell (2018-19).

MILESTONES

Ivanauskas became the 36th member of the Colgate 1000-point club. His 1,004 career points were all earned in his two years with the team after his transfer from Northwestern. His 558 points in 2018-19 marked the highest total in a single season since Adonal Foyle finished with 682 points in 1996-97.

CUTTING LINE

Colgate is now 18-1 when he has opponents at 69 points or less.

BIG IMAGE

Boston University: The Terriers are the first No. 3 seed to win the Patriot League and have won their first NCAA candidacy since 2011 when they won the America East Conference tournament. The Terriers reached the 2014 Patriot League title match, but lost to the American. The teams had met once before in the playoffs, and it was last year. Colgate cleared a 12 point deficit in the second half and won 81-69 in the quarterfinals at Cotterell Court.

Colgate: The Raiders were regular season champions and won an automatic submission to the NIT.

“As regular season champions in our league, we have had the opportunity to play in the NIT,” said Langel. “I will respect and support all the decisions made by our administration, but I would like this group to have a chance to continue playing.” NEXT

Boston University: Terriers find out Sunday where they will play in the NCAA tournament.

Colgate: The Raiders will find out Sunday where they will play in the NIT.