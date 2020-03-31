Boundary separating Ontario and Michigan from a pandemic crossed daily by health care workers

The border between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan divides two very different situations regarding the battle against COVID-19, leaving Canadian authorities to struggle to protect citizens from the spread of the virus.

On the one hand, the epidemic in Michigan pushes the health system at a breaking point, as Governor Gretchen Whitmer appeals to retired and retired health care workers to “volunteer to help residents of our state fight”. The state has nearly 6,500 confirmed cases of the disease on Tuesday, including about 1,800 in the city of Detroit.

Meanwhile, in Windsor, that number is 65 – with about a third of these cases confirmed in healthcare workers crossing the border to work in Michigan.

Although the border is closed to non-essential travel, it remains open to trade and the almost 1,500 to 2,000 health workers crossing every day.

This trafficking in health care workers is of great concern to Canadian officials.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday that she spoke to Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens on Monday evening about the issue.

“[Dilkens] is very focused on this, as are local MPs, and he has been in very close contact with everyone – he has told me that he is in close contact with Canadian and American hospitals, “said Freeland, adding that the number of health workers crossing Detroit is a measure of the narrowness of the country.

Watch Freeland address the issue of cross-border health workers:

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke to Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens on Monday evening of those traveling from Canada to the United States. for work. 2:37

“Reinforced measures have been put in place in hospitals in the United States and on the Canadian side of the border to check the health of health care workers very carefully to ensure that when they go to work and when they leave work, that they’re healthy and well, “said Freeland.

Dilkens said he spoke to Detroit mayor Mike Duggan – former president and CEO of the Detroit Medical Center – on Tuesday, saying the two mayors are on the same page when it comes to hospital precautions respective.

“I think hospitals on the American side and I know that hospitals here in Windsor have stepped up their improved screening on certain staff – the employees who are more likely to be sensitive if they work part-time in Detroit and then come working part-time in Windsor as an example, “said Dilkens.

“The fact that someone works in a Detroit hospital does not mean that it is where he recovered COVID-19.”

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said he spoke to Detroit mayor Mike Duggan on Tuesday. The two mayors were satisfied with the current precautions for health care workers who cross the Canada-United States border to work. (Stacey Janzer / CBC)

It is difficult to say whether the federal government will impose new restrictions, given that health care workers are in high demand on both sides of the border.

However, the best doctor in Windsor has always asked for clarity and advice on these restrictions. This is something he alluded to every day during the morning updates from the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

“We hope to work with the federal and provincial governments to combat cross-border movement and limit border crossing where possible,” said chief medical officer Dr. Wajid Ahmed.

I can not say that we do not bring it home because we are exposed. – Danielle Bastien, nurse practitioner, Henry Ford Healthcare

Ahmed would like to see the movement of health care workers working on both sides of the border reduced where it can be – suggesting that they stay somewhere in Michigan or Windsor while they work.

“We don’t want to take these essential health workers out of their jobs – no one would want that,” said Ahmed. “I think we all have a small role to play in solving this problem. Right now, the border allows these essential services to cross, which is understandable.”

Dr. Wajid Ahmed, medical officer of health for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, said he would like cross-border health workers to reduce the amount of movement they have to limit the spread of the coronavirus. (Amy Dodge / CBC)

Historically, there were 54 people working at the Windsor Regional Hospital who also work at a Detroit hospital, and about 13 people who live in Michigan and work only at the Windsor Regional Hospital.

The hospital’s president and CEO, David Musyj, said that many of these employees have specialized training.

“In order to support health care in Detroit and health care in our greater region, the Windsor Regional Hospital will no longer have staff working in Detroit and the Windsor Regional Hospital will continue to do so,” he said. in a statement to CBC News.

“The immediate negative impact on health care in Detroit to continue to advocate for ongoing border restrictions and the long-term negative impact on our international relations in health care and many other areas between the two countries would be devastating. It is short-sighted by those who argue about this problem. “

“I don’t think you will ever get to the point where there will be a severe lockdown,” said Dilkens. “And in fact, if there was a hard stop at the border and they stopped all these central workers from crossing, you would probably have to probably close the emergency department at the Windsor Regional Hospital and you would probably entire floors and closed departments in Detroit hospitals. “

Ahmed said more can be done by all stakeholders, including government, employers and community members to limit movement across the border.

Healthcare workers fight the virus in Michigan

Nurse practitioner Danielle Bastien is one of 950 Canadian employees of Henry Ford Healthcare in Detroit. She said she was taking all possible precautions to avoid spreading COVID-19, including immediate self-isolation upon her return home.

“I cannot say that we are not bringing it home because we are exposed,” she said. “There is no option for us not to come to work.”

If new border restrictions come into effect, Bastien said there are facilities in Detroit that offer discounted rates for people who need a place to stay.

“We also have housing available,” she said. “We also have a ton of employees who are very generous with their guest rooms. There are always people who say, “Hey, Canadian nurses, if you need a place to stay, stay here. »»