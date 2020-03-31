Brad Paisley and other stars come together to show appreciation to healthcare professionals with “Gratitunes”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Brad Paisley reunited with some of his music buddies to express gratitude on National Physicians Day, March 30, as countless health professionals work tirelessly to care for coronavirus pandemic.

For its part, with the collaboration of Music Row and the creative community of Nashville, the country crooner kicked off Gratitunes on Monday, a music platform created by consumers and designed to celebrate those of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).

Thanks to Gratitunes, over the next 30 days, a new recording artist will send a “Gratitune” to his personal Instagram page where he will thank medical personnel for their efforts during the COVID-19 outbreak.

In addition to Paisley, healthcare professionals around the world will hear serenades from Sara Evans, Amy Grant, Lauren Alaina, Jewel, Shane McAnally, Dustin Lynch and Lindsay Ell.

“We appreciate the support we receive from our music industry colleagues and all of Nashville’s exceptional artists,” said Jeff Balser, MD, PhD, President and CEO of VUMC and dean of Vanderbilt University School of Medicine. Billboard in a report. “They are incredibly generous with their time and resources, supporting our mission to provide world class care to everyone we serve. This incredible support through Gratitunes is so great, so Nashville is raising our spirits!”

Brad Paisley shared his tribute by making the disc “Southern Comfort Zone” in the comfort of his own home.

“Today, on National Physicians Day, I share my Gratitune” Southern Comfort Zone “with @vanderbilthealth staff to show my gratitude and support for the hard work they do for keep our community safe, ”said Paisley. wrote in legend on Monday. “Join me by visiting www.gratitunes.com and submitting your own #Gratitunes to the reading list to be appreciated by doctors, nurses and medical personnel on the front line of COVID-19.”

He added: “You can also send a message of encouragement using the hashtags #VUMCHeroes and #Gratitunes in your social posts! Let’s use the power of music to spread joy and thank our incredible men and women. “