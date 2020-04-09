Brampton Hospital employee dies from COVID-19

A healthcare worker at Brampton Civic Hospital died from complications from COVID-19, marking the first time that an Ontario hospital has confirmed the death of one of its workers during a pandemic.

The William Osler Health System made the announcement Thursday afternoon.

“The healthcare worker, a longtime environmental services associate at Osler’s Brampton Civic Hospital, was being treated in the intensive care unit at Brampton Civic Hospital,” the organization said in a statement.

“Our whole organization is devastated by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

In a press release, health officials in the Peel region said that the Brampton man, in his 50s, “probably got the virus in the community, not at work.”

Dr. Lawrence Loh, Acting Medical Officer of Health for the Region of Peel, offered his “sincere condolences” to the man’s family and colleagues in a press release.

“He played an important role in maintaining the health care system and we mourn his loss,” said Loh.

