Brandon Judd: Coronavirus pandemic forces U.S. to adopt new policy to expel illegal immigrants quickly

An urgent proposal to protect the American people from the coronavirus by quickly returning illegal immigrants and asylum seekers crossing our southern border to Mexico should be approved as a short-term response to the pandemic.

Fox News learned on Tuesday that the plan was being worked out by the Homeland security, but is not yet ready to send President Trump for a final decision.

I cannot overemphasize the fact that this emergency return to what was called the voluntary return policy – often called “catch and release” – should only be implemented as long as the pandemic of coronavirus will persist. In the long term, the policy would lead to an increase in illegal immigration and would only aggravate the problem.

DHS CONSIDERING A PLAN TO DISTRIBUTE ASYLUM SEEKERS, PEOPLE WHO CROSSED THE SOUTHERN BORDER ILLEGALLY

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, illegal immigrants from Mexico exploited the voluntary return policy, causing the explosion of illegal immigration.

But while the coronavirus continues to threaten millions of Americans, disrupts our daily lives, puts Americans out of work and weakens our economy, a voluntary return policy is necessary as a national security measure to protect our health and safety .

Under this policy, as soon as illegal border couriers meet with border patrol officers, illegal immigrants are quickly returned to Mexico via the nearest port of entry.

As a result, each illegal border crossing would only contact two border patrol officers before returning to Mexico. Currently, illegal immigrants come into contact with hundreds of other illegal border crossings in US detention centers, additional border patrol officers, immigration and customs officials (ICE), and sometimes Bureau officers prisons.

If an illegal immigrant is a carrier of the coronavirus, the voluntary return policy greatly reduces their chances of infecting large numbers of people with the virus.

Currently, illegal immigrants who are apprehended are charged with a crime and detained for a period of time, or if they seek asylum, they are detained for part of the time while their claims are processed.

The big downside to the catch and release policy should be obvious – migrants can simply turn around and attempt another illegal entry into the United States after their release in Mexico.

When this policy was in effect before it was abandoned during the administration of President George W. Bush, illegal immigrants sometimes returned to the United States within an hour of their return. I personally apprehended the same group of illegal border crossings twice during my same eight-hour shift as a border patrol agency.

The voluntary return policy has been replaced by what the border patrol calls the aftermath. This policy requires that a consequence be applied to each individual who crosses the border illegally, instead of simply catching the person and releasing them in Mexico.

The consequence delivery system was the accomplishment of the Bush administration in border security. And it worked very well to deter Mexican nationals from crossing the border illegally. Unfortunately, this has done nothing to prevent or deter people from countries other than Mexico from entering the United States illegally.

After eight years of wading under the Obama administration, President Trump has walked. Even without the help of Congress, the policies and programs of the Trump administration have proven to be extremely effective in reducing illegal immigration. But no one could have predicted that the coronavirus and the COVID-19 respiratory disease it causes would spread around the world.

Our nation is now facing a crisis of enormous proportions. Therefore, in the short term, limiting the spread of the coronavirus must be a higher priority than the detention of illegal immigrants. The more we detain illegal immigrants in the United States, the more people can be exposed to the coronavirus.

That is why, although the voluntary return policy has hampered our efforts to enforce immigration law in the past, we must reinstate it now until the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER NOTICE

This is the type of original thinking that the American public expects from the Trump administration when it has to effectively tackle a problem.

Actions must always speak louder than words. In protecting American citizens from the coronavirus, President Trump’s actions go far beyond that.

I have spoken many times with President Trump about border security and I can personally attest to the fact that he cares deeply about the safety and security of our great nation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The President does not subscribe to the liberal philosophy of “lead with rhetoric”. Instead, he speaks with actions. His leadership style and his management of the coronavirus pandemic are proof of this.

As part of a short-term reintegration of the voluntary return policy, border patrol officers would have the best possible chance of isolating the coronavirus when it crosses the border. Border patrol officers will always succeed on a mission if we are given the right tools, common sense policies and the leadership to do our job effectively.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE BY BRANDON JUDD