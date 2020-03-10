“Break this blockade”: Member calls for the removal of the Caledonia roadblock

MP for Haldimand-Norfolk says businesses along Highway 6 are suffering due to an “illegal” blockade and calls on the government to take action to remove it.

“We respect the rights of a peaceful protest, but enough is enough. Remove the blockade,” said Progressive Conservative MP Toby Barrett, applauding at Queen’s Park, on Tuesday.

The bypass of Highway 6 between Argyle Street South and Greens Road has been closed since February 24.

Protesters say they blocked the road in solidarity with the hereditary chiefs of Wet’suwet’en, who Oppose Construction of Coastal GasLink Pipeline across their territory in northern British Columbia and said they intended to stay until their requests were met.

“It is now up to Justin Trudeau, the Ontario Provincial Police, the RCMP, to withdraw from our territories,” Mohawk Nation (Bear Clan) member Colleen Davis told CBC.

“We have our own autonomous systems that we respect and that is what we stand for. This is how we are going to get things done … if they can come and appreciate and recognize the real owners of the land titles.”

In the past 16 days, the provincial police have provided updates on the closure at 6 am and 4 pm, warning drivers to expect delays and asking them to “Please be patient if you are affected ”.

A OPP spokesperson said there were no other updates on the blockade beyond the fact that it is still in place on Tuesday.

* UPDATE * (March 10, 6:00 a.m.) #HaldimandOPP In progress. # HWY6 the bypass remains closed between Argyle Street South and Greens Road # Caledonia.

Temporary security barriers installed.

Expect traffic delays for the demonstration. Please be patient if it is affected. #ONHwys @OPP_COMM_WR^ rl & mdash;@OPP_WR

In a press release dated March 4, the OPP said that the Ministry of Transport had erected temporary barriers around the blockade.

“Public safety remains paramount during this demonstration event,” said a press release, adding that weather changes could cause unsafe conditions.

Barrett used a different word to describe the blockade when he commented at Queen’s Park.

He described the people who had closed the road as “activists” and said the blockade was “dangerous” because it forced traffic to be diverted over a bridge built in 1927 which “should have been replaced 18 years ago” .

“The economy of our region on both sides of Highway 6 is in trouble,” said Mr. Barrett. “The stores are closing. It is disheartening that the Canadian government continues to remain silent.”

CBC is seeking comments from protesters.