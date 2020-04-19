Bret Baier says officials are 100% convinced that China quickly hid after the coronavirus epidemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

“Special report“Bret Baier anchor appeared on”Watters’ world“On Saturday, where he updated his reports on the sources, saying there is growing confidence the coronavirus pandemic started in a laboratory in Wuhan, China as part of the communist country’s efforts to compete with the United States.

“What was the Chinese reaction to your report?” host Jesse Watters asked Baier.

“The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has come out and […] cited WHO [World Health Organization], Saying that the virus was not created in a laboratory. Obviously, he is also a straw man. Intelligence, just to be clear, suggests that it was a natural transmission and that it was not genetically modified, “said Baier.

“There is nothing, according to American officials, in the genetic sample of the virus that indicates that it was genetically modified as a biological weapon, but that it was handled with neglect.”

Baier’s initial report earlier this week, cited several sources who believe that the initial transmission of the virus – a natural strain that was studied at the Wuhan lab – was from the bat to humans and that “the patient zero” was working in the laboratory, then went to the people of Wuhan.

“Growing confidence” comes from classified and open source documents and evidence, the sources said.

The anchor also touched on the alleged Chinese cover-up, saying officials are “100% convinced” that China took action soon after the epidemic started.

“And what they are 100% convinced that China quickly hid after the outbreak of the epidemic. They are now saying it officially and on the merits,” said Baier. “They don’t have conclusive evidence that it was in this lab, but they increase their confidence by connecting the dots, both circumstantial and open-source, but also classified information and that’s where we got au and this investigation continues at the highest level. “