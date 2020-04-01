Brit Hume denounces ‘absurd’ comparison of Trump coronavirus briefings to election rallies

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Fox News Senior Policy Analyst Brit Hume joined “The story” Tuesday to respond to criticism of President Trump’s daily briefings with the coronavirus working group after CNN host Don lemon said the television events served as Trump’s “new gatherings”.

“I did not notice that many journalists gathered in front of the president to ask him questions during his rallies and I never detected the presence at his rallies of Dr.” [Deborah] Birx and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci explaining the daily death and illness data they have to interpret … through this pandemic, “said Hume.

Host of “CNN Tonight” lemon suggested on Monday that the liberal chain should not carry Assetdaily briefings on the progress of the pandemic.

“These press briefings have become his new” Apprentice, “” said Lemon. “They have become his new rallies. And he treats the press and the media as if he were talking to people at his rallies. It is the same thing. It is no different, except that the public is not the. “

Hume called the comparison “absurd,” adding that Lemon’s criticism “seems at first sight absurd.”

Hume spoke a few moments later Tuesday working group briefing, during which officials pleaded with the Americans to abide by the administration’s broad guidelines for social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus. A dark Asset told Americans to prepare for “two very painful weeks” and warned of thousands of deaths from the virus.

Hume said Americans rely on briefings for daily updates on the administration’s efforts to fight the virus, and has criticized journalists for asking conflicting or unrelated questions.

“Journalists are like people who have only one tool,” he said. “You heard the famous saying:” If the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem looks like a nail. “”

“People are hungry in this country for information … and I think these briefings have been an absolute source of information on this subject.” – Brit Hume, “History”

“If the only thing you have ever been is a political reporter and you cover the White House briefings on a major global pandemic, you might be tempted to ask a lot of political questions, that’s what they did . “

Hume acknowledged that if “Of course the president is a political actor and he says things that can be to his political advantage … criticizes his detractors and all that … people are hungry in this country for information on this pandemic and I think these briefings have been an absolute source of information on this subject. “

New “30 days to slow the spread “ The guidelines – unveiled at Tuesday’s press conference – are an extension of the White House strategy of March 16 and include advice on social distance, working at home, frequent hand washing and the prevention of unnecessary displacement.

The extension comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and other public health officials in the White House coronavirus task force warned that even if the U.S. were to continue doing what it did – keeping the economy closed and most Americans in their homes – coronavirus could still kill 100,000 to 240,000 people in the U.S. and millions of people infected.

“Today’s briefing, which was so sober and full of detail and such disturbing news, was a perfect example,” said Hume. “We have had a lot of explanations with tables and graphs and so on, and we have had very good explanations about the flaws in the models and why you can’t always take them … it has been very helpful. “

“If you dismiss them as rallies,” concluded Hume, “you miss the point. If you ask about anything other than politics, you miss it again.”

