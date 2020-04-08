British Columbia Site C Dam Project Workers Increase, Some Calling for Closure of COVID-19

Although on-site activities have stopped for all but “essential” workplaces across the country, construction continues at the Site C hydroelectric dam project in northern British Columbia, where nearly 1,000 workers are at the camp, including hundreds who were flown in for a few weeks.

This is despite the fact that 10 people on site have self-isolated for symptoms of COVID-19, and there is no publicly available information on the number of workers who are tested or how the rules for physical distancing can be critically observed in a work environment.

This made residents of the neighboring community of Fort St. John nervous.

“We don’t have the capacity in the event of a problem,” Trevor Bolin, Fort St. John advisor, told CBC News.

Bolin said the town of 20,000 has only seven fans and is among those concerned that the town’s health services may be overwhelmed by an epidemic in the nearby camp.

“How can this be mitigated to ensure the safety and health of all, not only in the camp, but also in the community, because we are so closely linked?”

Petition to suspend work

A petition driving online uses British Columbia. Premier John Horgan and Provincial Health Worker Dr. Bonnie Henry Suspend Work on Site C and All Remote Camp Mega Projects in British Columbia, Partly Because They Worried They “Could Easily overwhelm the local health system. “

The 979 workers at Site C camp include several hundred people who have been flown in the past two weeks, some of whom came from outside the country.

BC Hydro, owner of the dam project, said that all workers arriving from other countries must follow self-isolation guidelines before coming to camp, and that pre-selection and temperature tests are now used to determine who can access the site.

The 1,000 workers represent an increase compared to the 819 who were there on March 30. BC Hydro stated that the total number is still significantly lower than the number of workers it would generally have on site at this time of the year.

The Province of British Columbia considered the ongoing construction of the dam as an essential service. Henry defended further construction on industrial sites, saying last week: “I think it’s important to recognize that you can’t just abandon a big mine or a big industrial site. It’s not safe … for local communities or the environment. “

“It is not an emergency service”

Henry added that the regional health authority, Northern Health, has been working actively with the industrial camps to ensure that they decrease in order to put in place the measures required to reduce the risk of people in the camp and in neighboring communities.

The past few weeks have revealed a gap between the various provincial measures relating to construction sites.

BC Hydro stated that coronavirus tests are taking place and that they “have not been informed of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 at site C.” (Site C clean energy project)

As of Friday, the Province of Ontario estimated that the only industrial construction allowed to continue was “critical” work such as petrochemical plants and refineries, as well as the production of personal protective equipment and “products directly related to the fight against the COVID-19 “pandemic.

Fort St. John Councilor Byron Stewart believes British Columbia needs to take a tougher stance with the Site C dam project.

“It is not an emergency service. It is not a front-line service,” said Stewart. “Personally, I would like the province to come in, shut it up and send everyone home.”

COVID-19 test on site

As a precaution, BC Hydro stated that coronavirus tests are underway at its on-site health clinic and that they “have not been informed of any confirmed cases of COVID-19 at site C.”

David Conway, BC Hydro’s community relations director for Site C, told CBC News that physical distance was in effect on the job site. “I understand that each of our prime contractors applies this to the specific work that is underway.”

But the idea of ​​physical distance to work has been challenged by some former site workers who spoke to CBC News. (The CBC has agreed to hide its identity because it is concerned that speaking out will cost him work.)

A former contractor at Site C said that skilled labor was “impossible to do” on your own. He added that much of the work is “generally dangerous” if not done in a team or group.

“You can’t build a dam, you can’t build a cafe, you can’t build a house, you can’t build anything [working] two meters apart, “he said.

An ironworker who was at Site C for the last time in mid-March told CBC News that when he was there, some teams “always worked side by side.”

“Do not maintain this six-foot rule”

CBC News contacted one of Site C’s main contractors, Peace River Hydro Partners (PRHP), to find out if there was a physical distance to the site.

PRHP Director of Communications Jamie Bodnarchuk responded that the contractor “adjusted the scope of the work in accordance with BC Hydro directives”.

When asked if the work can be done safely if the teams are kept at bay from each other, Bodnarchuk wrote: “The safety of our workers is our number one priority … we have also adjusted some of our work fields and construction tasks to take into account new and evolving safety directives. “

Conway said that if workers don’t feel safe, they should stop working and report it. “We would encourage people, if they feel the situation is not safe … to speak. And we would encourage them to come directly to our house.”

Dining in tight quarters

It is not only the closeness of the people who work together, but also socialization, which worries some.

The ironworker, who did not want to be named, said that when he was there three weeks ago, about 200 people ate together in a dining room.

“They tried to limit the seats on the tables to three people. But the tables are so small that you can’t do that. No matter where you go, you don’t follow this six-foot rule.”

BC Hydro stated that the number of chairs in the dining room has been reduced and that the spacing between the tables has increased, so that the physical distance can be observed. But they admit that there could be more than 50 people at a time in the dining room.

BEFORE CHRIST. health officials have banned gatherings of more than 50 people in the province. People who ignore public health orders can now be jailed or fined $ 25,000, and businesses have been ordered to close if they cannot operate according to physical distancing rules.

Those who have lived on Site C, like ironworkers, worry about what could happen if there was a confirmed case. He says that when people get sick in camps like Site C, it can spread like wildfire.

“I think it’s crazy,” he said, adding that he thought “putting their men in danger up there.”