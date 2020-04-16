British World War II veteran raises more than $ 16 million to help doctors and nurses during a coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Tom Moore wanted to raise about $ 1,200 to help doctors and nurses fight coronavirus pandemic in England before his 100th birthday this month.

However, within days, the 99-year-old Briton Army veteran broke that goal, raising more than $ 16 million – and climbing – to help the National Health Service.

Moore, who uses a walker, raised money by walking 100 laps around his 25 meter (82 foot long) garden in Bedfordshire. He finished the challenge on Thursday, well before his birthday on April 30.

He told local journalists after completing the challenge – with an honor guard from the 1st Battalion of the Yorkshire Regiment – that he felt “good” and that he was happy to be “surrounded by the right kind of people” .

“Thank you very much to everyone who subscribes to the National Health Service, because for every penny we receive, they deserve all of them,” The Second World War veteran told the BBC.

Moore’s family used social media to help get donations through JustGiving to thank the doctors and nurses who cared for him when he broke his hip. The campaign drew over 250,000 supporters, including celebrities, veterans and, yes, health workers as well.

99 YEARS BRITISH VETERAN WORKS FOR NHS SEEKS MONEY FOR HEROES

Raised in Yorkshire, Moore trained as a civil engineer before joining the military during World War II. He rose to the rank of captain and served in India and Burma.

“We classify Captain Tom as one of us, so it’s a fantastic honor to be here today to witness such an inspiring act from a phenomenal individual.” Thanks Tom! “The British Ministry of Defense tweeted on Thursday.

JustGiving confirmed to local media that Moore’s campaign was the highest total ever recorded on his site. He also donated approximately $ 124,000 to the campaign.

“We are absolutely stunned by what has been accomplished, but we are so happy, so humble and so proud,” said daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore to BBC Thursday. “He is a beacon of hope in dark times and I think we all need something like this to believe it and it is for an incredible cause.”

According to Sky News, Moore had one last message for people during this pandemic: “For all those people who are struggling right now: the sun will shine on you again and the clouds will disappear.”

“You must all remember that we will end up doing it, everything will be fine, it could take time,” he said. “At the end of the day, we will all agree again.”

