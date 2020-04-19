Broadway star Nick Cordero at risk of leg amputation due to coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

NEW YORK – Tony Award nominee’s wife Nick Cordero, who specializes in tough guys on Broadway, says her husband will need to have his right leg amputated after suffering complications coronavirus.

Amanda Kloots on Instagram Cordero was treated with blood thinners to help clot the leg on Saturday, but his doctors had to stop the treatment because it caused internal bleeding.

“We removed it from the anticoagulants, but it would still cause clotting in the right leg, so the right leg will be amputated today,” she said.

Cordero entered the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on March 31 and was ventilated and unconscious after contracting COVID-19.

His wife sent him daily videos of her and their 10-month-old son Elvis so he could see them when we woke up, and urged his friends and fans to join in a daily song.

Cordero played a soldier in the crowd with a flair for drama in 2014 in the Broadway adaptation of the 1994 Woody Allen film “Bullets Over Broadway”, for which he received a Tony nomination for best actor in a comedy musical.

Skinny Cordero is behind the threatening role of husband Earl in front of his ex-wife, played by Jessie Mueller, in “Waitress” on Broadway, as well as the role of Sonny in “A Bronx Tale” by Chazz Palminteri.

On the small screen, Cordero appeared in several episodes of “Blue Bloods” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” as well as “Lilyhammer” and he played a role in the film “Going in Style”.

The virus has made other Broadway veterans sick, including actors Danny Burstein, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Gavin Creel, Aaron Tveit and Laura Bell Bundy, and composer David Bryan. It also claimed the life of playwright Tony Terrence McNally.