Broken and fragmented health care system failed daughter who died by suicide, Taylor Pryor’s family says

It was on a clear, warm autumn day in 2018 that Taylor Pryor’s life began to spiral to a tragic end.

She collided in the air with another soccer player – both jumping for the ball – during a match with the Canadian Mennonite University of Winnipeg women’s soccer team.

Taylor did not pass out, but she suffered a concussion. Soon, everyday tasks became a struggle.

“We knew things were not going well. It was not the Taylor we knew,” said her mother, Darseen.

“She was there, but she was not there. She had a blank look on her face.”

Severe concussion symptoms – anger, sensitivity to light, and lack of concentration – quickly began to surface, his family said.

About four months later – in February 2019 – she made her first suicide attempt.

Taylor Pryor, in the middle, is seen here with her parents, Doug and Darseen, and her sisters, Raela and Teaghan. Before her concussion, she loved to have fun and was passionate about life and people, says her family. (Submitted by the Pryor family)

In the months that followed, Taylor saw at least 13 psychiatrists and five other doctors. Often, she waited hours before being seen – in one case, it took 70 hours to be discharged between three different institutions until she was finally admitted. She has attempted suicide at least 22 times.

On October 17, 2019, she was discharged – against her will – from Victoria Hospital. She disappeared and two days later, investigators found her body in a wooded area a few steps from the hospital.

The 21-year-old was only days away from being admitted to a long-term program.

“I still find it hard to believe this happened,” said Darseen. “I am incredulous that this was the case and how it was treated. I was just dismayed.”

She and Taylor’s father, Doug Pryor, say there was no coordination or continuity of care, medical staff sometimes contradicted each other, and a community support plan put in place last month, Taylor was alive was not followed.

The family said they decided to tell her painful story in the hope of preventing others from falling through the cracks of the medical system like Taylor did.

“I am frustrated and angry about the way Taylor has been treated. It breaks your heart. She was not treated as a person. She was treated as an illness,” said Doug.

“We need to report on what happened,” said Darseen, and “answers explaining why it happened.”

Happier days

Taylor’s family, including her two sisters, describes her as a fun, passionate ball of life and people. Relatives say that she was a “person who moves and shakes”, someone destined to make a difference.

One video in particular captures what family and friends say is the essence of Taylor – a woman of deep faith on fire to change the world.

Shot while doing missionary work in Guatemala in 2017 as part of the Mennonite University’s Outtatown program, it shows Taylor inviting people to worship as she testifies to her faith.

WATCH | Taylor Pryor talks about his missionary work in Guatemala:

Taylor Pryor on her missionary work in Guatemala in 2017. Courtesy video: Jay Siemens 0:55

Taylor was taking international development courses in 2018, with a dream of improving the lives of poor and excluded people and children.

But that momentum and outgoing personality changed after his concussion.

“We started to see things like anger really coming out of her. Her personality changed and her language changed too. She wasn’t our daughter,” said Doug. “She wouldn’t hurt a fly.”

Taylor “wouldn’t hurt a fly” before his concussion, says his father. Afterwards, however, she was sometimes contained, sedated or isolated in the hospital due to aggressive behavior. (Submitted by the Pryor family)

Taylor also experienced lethargy, double vision and had difficulty hearing.

A Sport Manitoba doctor advised Taylor not to take classes for three weeks and to stop playing sports, driving and using computers.

But she continued to have trouble sleeping and was plagued by headaches. Her life fell apart when she discovered that she could not go to school.

Repeated admissions

In February 2019, Taylor was rushed to Grace Hospital by ambulance from her college residence after a suicide attempt.

After 17 hours of waiting, she was transferred and admitted to the psychiatry department of Saint-Boniface hospital.

It was his first admission for attempted suicide.

She spent two weeks indoors before being released and returned to university.

The family decided it would be better for one of them to move from Portage la Prairie, Manitoba, to live with Taylor in Winnipeg, to make sure she was safe. Darseen rented an apartment and moved in with Taylor. They bought him a dog.

Taylor’s mother Darseen moved in with her and the family bought her a dog to try to help her during her recovery from the concussion. (Submitted by the Pryor family)

But weeks later, Taylor was forced to leave college because she could no longer function or keep up.

Over the next six months, she will be admitted 13 times to three different hospitals: Victoria, Health Sciences Center and Saint-Boniface. Darseen says there have been several cases where Taylor has been restrained, sedated or isolated because she exhibited aggressive behavior.

“She would become violent, but it was only in retaliation for what they would do to her – fight her and hold her to give her a chance,” said Doug. “The first thing you would do is defend yourself.”

There were also six visits to the Crisis Response Center, a 24-hour facility for people with mental health crises.

During all of this, at least 13 psychiatrists and five other doctors were involved in his care, his family said. And in many cases, she waited hours to be seen, possibly because Taylor was not classified as a medical emergency, as a victim of a heart attack might be, the family said.

In one case, she had to wait 70 hours between three different care facilities before being admitted.

There were many times when she released her and within 24 hours, she would be back in the hospital or attempt suicide, or I would call 911. – Darseen Pryor

These long waits caused Taylor’s agitation to escalate, says Darseen.

Waiting in noisy and chaotic emergencies was “pretty brutal,” she said – and the staff seemed solely focused on Taylor’s settlement and his return home.

“But it didn’t work for Taylor. There were many times when she released her and within 24 hours, she would be back in the hospital or try to kill herself, or I would call 911.”

During an incident, Taylor’s sister saved her during a suicide attempt after she left the emergency room in Saint-Boniface.

In another case, in August 2019, a passerby found Taylor lying in the middle of the road on William Street after leaving the crisis center. The police came to pick her up and took her to the emergency room at the Health Sciences Center.

No idea

Such transitions between units, facilities and home settings can be very risky, said Laurie Thompson, executive director of the Manitoba Institute for Patient Safety.

“These are points of care that we really need to pay attention to in terms of supporting this family and this patient, so that they are safe,” she said.

Continuity of care is “absolutely essential” to patient safety, said Thompson. Not only does it build trust between patients and their families with the health care team, but it also allows patients to be treated faster and better because medical teams do not repeat treatments that have not worked. It can also save lives.

“People are falling through the cracks. And that seems to be what happened in this situation,” she said.

“We didn’t even see continuity in the same hospital,” said Doug. “Upon admission, she would have a doctor who would have her medicine here. And she would come back a week later and be admitted again, and the doctor would say no, that it must be that … and then another doctor change again. “

While Doug and Darseen say there were several well-meaning nurses and doctors in the system who were genuinely committed to helping Taylor, there was one psychiatrist in particular who they said had done more harm than good.

That’s why she was in the hospital. She didn’t trust herself. She needed to be protected from themselves and they did not protect her. – Doug Pryor

They say the psychiatrist told them in the presence of a hospital worker that Taylor “needed a place to deregulate, and that place would be in jail.”

“I was stunned,” said Darseen, who herself worked for almost 30 years as a nurse in health care, including emergency services. “Honestly, I had no words for what I heard.”

This psychiatrist also suggested that Taylor may have borderline personality disorder, but there was no consensus. Other psychiatrists were convinced that she was severely depressed and anxious.

The family has said more than once that they have been told by medical professionals that Taylor is responsible for his own safety.

“You have a person who has suffered a head trauma and they are not thinking properly. How can they protect themselves?” said Doug.

“That’s why she was in the hospital. She didn’t trust herself. She needed to be protected from herself, and they didn’t protect her.”

WATCH | Doug and Darseen Pryor say their daughter has lost hope of getting the help she needed:

Doug and Darseen Pryor think their daughter Taylor would be alive today if she hadn’t been discharged from Victoria Hospital in October 2019. 0:57

Thompson agrees.

“What we are saying is that everyone is responsible for patient safety. It is not just the patient, in my opinion. It is a partnership, a team.”

The constant stress of not knowing whether Taylor was safe and where she was “was just devastating to us,” said Darseen.

She and Doug also became frustrated with the reluctance of some healthcare professionals to share information about Taylor.

“Some were really good, and some were [were] just like, ‘We can’t do this. We cannot give you this information because she is 21 years old. I’m going to have to ask him. “”

They had meetings with members of his medical team in hospitals to discuss his care and say that they sometimes felt alienated.

“We almost felt like the enemy in some cases,” said Doug. “We wanted to help, but we did not always feel invited in this circle to be part of his care.”

Last discharge

Taylor’s family says the fragmented care sent a devastating message to him. The more people she saw and the more she had to tell her story, the more she got worse.

She hoped that she could be admitted to the Selkirk Mental Health Center for dialectical behavior therapy – a type of psychotherapy designed to help patients regulate their emotions and cope with harmful behaviors.

Although the family was warned of long waits for the program, Liberal MP Jon Gerrard helped them get admission earlier – reducing a six-month wait to two.

In the meantime, a community support plan was finally developed in September 2019. Emergency care at Victoria General Hospital was designated as the place Taylor would be taken in a crisis, and assigned a psychiatrist and a nurse therapist.

His parents say they were relieved that there was finally a written plan – but it was not followed.

“When we called paramedics, they told us that [Victoria Hospital] was not in their region. “We have to take her to Grace,” said Doug.

On October 16, 2019, Taylor was transported to Victoria Hospital for the last time. It was almost a year after his concussion. She was seen by psychiatry and kept overnight.

Later, on the 17th, she was fired – although her family said that Taylor did not want to leave. She was four days from her admission to the Selkirk treatment center.

A social worker said that Taylor was 21 and free to do without her mother, says Darseen. Taylor went out and climbed over a fence on Pembina Road between Markham Road and Thatcher Drive.

Her mother tried to follow her in her car, but lost sight of Taylor when she went to a wooded area at the University of Manitoba.

It was the last time she saw her daughter alive.

She wanted to live. She wanted to go to Selkirk. [But she] was at the end of itself. – Darseen Pryor

Over the next two days, police – along with community members, the Pryors Church and the university – scoured the area in search of Taylor.

“It was a parent’s worst nightmare,” said Doug. “To lose your daughter and not know if you are going to find her or not – to find her alive or not.”

His body was found by one of the researchers.

The Pryor family believe Taylor would be alive today if she had been detained at Victoria Hospital for the four days before her admission to the Selkirk treatment center.

“She wanted to live. She wanted to go to Selkirk, “said Darseen, but her daughter” was on her own.

“There are many times we hear him shout,” I can’t do this anymore. I can’t do this anymore. “”

Who is responsible?

The Pryor family accuses an underfunded health system which, according to them, is deeply broken, the departments and services operating in silos.

“And the sad part is that Taylor is not alone. There will be more Taylors,” said Doug.

There have been similar cases in the past as well.

While trying to get help for Taylor, the Pryors linked themselves to the Bricker family, whose son Reid died by suicide in October 2015, shortly after being released from the hospital where he went to get help. It was the third time in 10 days that Bricker had been discharged from a Winnipeg hospital after a suicide attempt.

In a written statement sent to the CBC, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority says its quality improvement and patient safety program is currently conducting a full review of the Taylor case.

“All aspects of Ms. Pryor’s care are included in the review process,” said the health authority. “Ms. Pryor’s death is a tragic and devastating loss and our sympathies continue to be with her family and friends.”

She changed the world. And even if she is not here with us right now, she will continue to change this world so that others do not have to suffer as she did. – Doug Pryor

But Doug and Darseen believe that Taylor’s death should be investigated as a critical incident.

Under Manitoba law, a critical incident occurs when a patient dies or is seriously injured by an unintended problem with their hospital care – such as incorrect medication dosages or communication failures that result in serious harm.

Doug and Darseen met with the patient relations officer at Victoria Hospital. They obtained medical records from them, as well as at Saint-Boniface and at Grace. They are still awaiting documentation from the HSC and the Crisis Response Center.

They have also met with the Chief of Patient Safety and Quality Improvement for the WRHA and plan to meet with an independent psychiatrist who can help them understand what has happened in the past two days for Taylor and other incidents that led to it.

The family also sent a written request to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner asking for an investigation into systemic issues – for example, why patients with a history of suicide attempts are stabilized and released with no safe place to go, why Aren’t effective treatment approaches available in a timely manner – all in hopes of preventing a similar death in the future.

Taylor loved working with children and hoped to make a difference, says her family. Through their efforts to see a change in the health care system after his death, “we think Taylor will continue to change this world,” says his father. “That’s what she wanted. This is who she was. (Submitted by the Pryor family)

In December, Manitoba Health Minister Cameron Friesen contacted the Pryor family to tell them what changes they were recommending. They met him in January.

Although their confidence in the health care system has been shattered, they have a new ray of hope that the system will be changed – and that Taylor’s mission to make a lifelong difference is achieved.

“We think Taylor will continue to change this world. This is what she wanted. This is what she was,” said Doug.

“She has changed the world. And even if she is not here with us right now, she will continue to change this world so that others do not have to suffer as she did.”

If you have suicidal thoughts or have a mental health crisis, there is help out there. Call the Manitoba Suicide Prevention and Support Line toll-free at 1-877-435-7170 (1-877-HELP170) or Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868. You can also send a CONNECT SMS to 686868 and get immediate support from a crisis worker via the crisis line, optimized by Kids Help Phone.