Brooklyn Nets Defends Coronavirus Player Testing, Used “Private Company” To Avoid Using “Public Resources”

the brooklyn fillets defended their decision to test their athletes for coronavirus after the organization was criticized by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for using his resources while the “seriously ill” are struggling to get tested.

Nets issued statement ESPN Wednesday evening, claiming that the test, which revealed that four players, including Kevin Durant, were positive for COVID-19, was conducted through a “private company” so as not to “have an impact on the access to [the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention]public resources. “

DE BLASIO SNAPS THE NBA TO TEST THE CORONAVIRUS PLAYERS: “THE TESTS SHOULD NOT BE FOR THE RICH, BUT FOR THE SICK”

“Using the test results, we were able to take immediate precautions and severely isolate the players who tested positive,” the statement said. “If we had waited for players to show symptoms, they might have continued to pose a risk to family, friends and the public. We hope that by drawing attention to the critical need to test positive carriers asymptomatic, we can start to contain the spread and save lives. “

De Blasio criticized the Nets on Tuesday after the Nets announced the test results.

“We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT be tested for COVID-19 when there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested, “he said. said in a tweet.

“The tests should not be for the wealthy, but for the sick,” he said.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass said Tuesday after criticism from the mayor said the tests were conducted because of “the players’ close interaction with the general public.”

“Public health officials and team doctors fear that, given the direct contact of NBA players with each other and the close interaction with the general public, in addition to their frequent trips, they could accelerate the spread of the virus. “, did he declare. “After two players tested positive last week, others were tested and five other players tested positive.”

In addition to the four Nets, Utah Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert and Detroit Pistons player Christian Wood are the other NBA players who have been positive.