Brooklyn photographer sends drone to ask woman to go out with coronavirus isolation

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

It was love on the first flight.

Brooklyn photographer gained notoriety on Twitter after using his drone to hang out with a woman dancing on the roof of the building next to him, adhering to CDC recommendations social distancing and auto-quarantine.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Jeremy Cohen posted his version of events on Twitter, where it has since been viewed more than 5.5 million times.

“I looked out my window and saw this girl dancing, maybe on a TikTok song. I had to say “hello” to him, he begins the clip of 31 seconds. He then filmed himself, waving at him from his apartment and waving at him.

Determined to go even further, Cohen “grabbed the tape, the pen, the drone, the paper”, then wrote down his phone number, which he affixed to the drone.

“Since I have been quarantined in my apartment for a week now, I have wanted social interaction,” he said of the bold decision.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“She picked up my drone and I guess it worked because I received an SMS from her an hour later,” he concluded.

In the tweet, which he titled, “I can’t believe it really worked and yes, it’s a true story”, some people were just as shocked – and delighted – as he was.

However, some pointed out that the drone may not have been sanitized.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

And there were, of course, those who suggested that the story could be a bogus ploy to attract subscribers to TikTok.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

According to Cohen, the pair have already scheduled a virtual date in a few days.

Cohen has promised video updates on TikTok.