Buccaneers GMs to wait for Tom Brady’s decision “like everyone else”

Tom brady could possibly play in Florida next season after reports on Tuesday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers offered him a big contract, but managing director Jason Licht says he, like all of us, is waiting to find out where the triple MVP ends.

Licht told ESPN they spoke to Brady on Monday, but no deal has been reached.

“We are waiting to see what Tom decides like everyone else,” said Licht.

Brady announced Tuesday that after 20 years with the New England Patriots, he would leave to “open a new stage” in his “life and career”.

“MY has been my home for twenty years,” he writes. “These are truly the happiest two decades I could have imagined in my life and I have nothing but love and gratitude for my stay in New England … My children were born and raised here and you have always kissed this Californian child like yours. “

The Buccaneers have allegedly acted aggressively against Brady, offering him a contract of $ 30 million or more for an unknown duration, reported NFL Network.

It was reported last week that the Patriots offered Brady a one-year contract for less than his wages from the previous season. The Buccaneers are also looking to replace quarterback Jameis Winston, who becomes a free agent this week after a difficult season.

Other teams interested in Brady include Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.