Bush’s grandson failed in parliamentary bid

Republican Pierce Bush, grandson of former president George H.W.Bush, Did not move out of Tuesday once In his bid for the Houston parliamentary seat, he became the first member of his family, Texas More than 40 years.

Apart from the recognition that it came from Bush 34, America’s most enduring Republican dynasty, backed by retiring GOP incumbent Pete Olson, more funding than many of the other 14 candidates in the field Collected.

Troy Nells and Katherine Wall, loyal defenders of President Donald Trump, went on to spill instead.

It has raised questions as to whether sharp personal clashes with the President of the Bush family in recent years have turned off Republican voters.

Pierce Bush, 34, has revealed that he is an alliance of Trump since the beginning of his run in December, but did not do so with his rivals’ enthusiasm for fierce loyalty to the President if elected .

This is the first time Bush has lost an election in Texas, as Bush failed to bid for Congress in 1978.

Since then, the family has won the vote of Texas Governor, President, and most recently, George P. Bush’s 2014 and 2018 State Land Commission victory.