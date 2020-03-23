“By Monday” has never seemed so far if the Senate has not advanced the coronavirus recovery plan

“We need action from Congress by Monday,” a Republican administration source warned Fox last week.

“Monday” was supposed to be the deadline for the Senate to act on the third legislative phase of the response to coronaviruses. Majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell (R-KY) put in place a process late last week during which the Senate would proceed to a procedural vote on Sunday to start debate on an “envelope” for a bill. Once the deal is complete, McConnell will put the coronavirus package in the empty Parliament box. The hope was that the Senate could get 60 votes to open the debate on the measurement of coronavirus on Sunday – then speed up the process and pass the bill on Monday. The House should then align with the Senate in the near future.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

All of that melted Sunday evening.

The Republicans were still going to need the support of the Senate Democrats to start the debate on the legislation. As we always say on Capitol Hill, it is a question of mathematics, it is a question of mathematics, it is a question of mathematics.

The current distribution of the Senate is 53 Republicans and 47 Senators who caucus with the Democrats. The procedural vote required 60 votes to overcome the obstruction.

But for lack of approval by the Democrats of the Senate – not to mention the President of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) – the procedural vote received only 47 votes for. McConnell was in favor of advancing the plan. But the Kentucky Republican changed his vote in the end. Senate rules allow a senator to request a new vote if he or she votes on the dominant side of the matter – in this case, no. So even if McConnell was for it, he strategically changed his vote so that he could request another vote. Late Sunday evening, McConnell cast a new vote for 9:45 a.m. and Monday “15 minutes after the market opens.”

It is not known how quickly the parties can reach an agreement – if so. But it did not take an exercise in Euclidean geometry to see that the procedural vote was going to fail on Sunday afternoon. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) announced that he tested positive for coronavirus before the vote. Two other GOPs were already self-quarantined. The senses. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Mitt Romney (R-UT) announced that they would quarantine since they had been exposed to Paul.

This means that the Republicans in the Senate barely have a majority currently: 48-47. McConnell lambasted the Senate Democrats and Pelosi for blocking the shell bill on Sunday.

“We are playing around here. Playing with the emotions of the American people. Playing with the markets. Playing with our health care,” thundered a visibly angry McConnell.

The majority leader then publicly lambasted Pelosi.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“She is the President of the House. Not the President of the Senate. We do not have it. We were doing very well until this intervention, ”yelled McConnell.

But the Senate Democrats would not budge unless approved by Pelosi. After all, Pelosi must find a way to guide a product produced by the Senate-GOP through his body. And, if time is short, the question arises as to why McConnell went ahead without the votes being aligned.

And so, we’ll see if things change on Monday.

As the Senate voted, the Dow futures contract fell 5% in the minutes following its opening on Sunday evening. It is the maximum drop authorized before tripping of the circuit breakers, which suspends negotiation. It is a disturbing warning, presaging a stormy negotiating session on Monday.

So what about all this talk about Congress moving “by Monday?”

Fox learned last week that “by Monday” was a warning for lawmakers to conclude. This was reminiscent of the September 18, 2008 night meeting at the President’s office amid the financial crisis. Pelosi called the Secretary of the Treasury, Hank Paulson, for a status report. Paulson told Pelosi they urgently needed to speak in person to the Capitol that night as the country teetered on the brink of economic collapse.

Pelosi said later that Paulson had told him that if they did not negotiate later that evening, “we would have no savings on Monday.”

Now let’s go back to 2020.

“The markets will not tolerate inaction,” said a Republican source. “They need to move Until monday. “

So we’ll see what they can do to avoid a bloodbath on Wall Street on Monday morning.

Then there is the war of attrition: a real concern about the health of senators.

On Wednesday evening, as I reported in the air, Fox was told that completing the coronavirus bill was a race against time. Lawmakers had to wrap up before everyone at Capitol Hill got sick. Now, “the coronavirus is in the Senate,” as McConnell said on Sunday evening. Some senators from both parties are livid with Paul, an ophthalmologist by training, for appearing on Capitol Hill while waiting for the results of a coronavirus test. Paul’s positive test sent shockwaves to the Senate.

Some have questioned the wisdom of why, day after day, day after day, GOP senators have come together to lunch meetings on Capitol Hill. At first it was the standard location, the Mike Mansfield room near the Senate room. Next, the Kennedy Caucus Room in the Russell Senate office building. There were also conclaves in the central courtroom of the Hart Senate office building. In particular, no Democratic senator has yet tested positive. The Democrats held all of their meetings by conference call.

“Personally, I would stay much further away if I had a pending test,” said Paul’s Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND). “Maybe didn’t go to the gym. Maybe not sitting at a meal. Perhaps I would arrange to vote on my own without someone else in the House. There is a lot of room here. He is a doctor himself. One would therefore think that his ability to assess the risk is quite good. And maybe in this education and this ability, he miscalculated. “

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) burned Paul on Twitter, although she did not mention her colleague by name.

“I have never commented on the choices / actions of another senator. Never once, ”tweeted Sinema. “That, America, is absolutely irresponsible. You cannot be near other people while waiting for the coronavirus test results. “

Most lawmakers think they are ten feet tall and are bulletproof anyway. Lawmakers continue to say they do everything in accordance with CDC guidelines and in consultation with the US Capitol physician, Dr. Brian Monahan.

But patience is running out.

“We have to walk with the treating doctor,” said a senior GOP source, referring to Monahan. “And Paul.”

That is why no one is quite sure how they are bringing the House back to a vote on the third phase coronavirus bill. They floated everything, from the approval of the package by unanimous consent – where no one in the room objects – to the extension of the vote for a day or two. To be fair, members of the House are completely discouraged from having to come back to align themselves with the Senate.

But that assumes that the Senate can get an agreement and send it to the House.

Even less “by Monday”.