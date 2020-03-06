Cabinet approves $ 240 million Mohawk settlement for 132-year-old land claim

The Federal Cabinet has approved that Canada has agreed to pay the Mohawk people of Akwesasne about $ 240 million as compensation to settle the land claim.

The agreement follows decades of negotiations between the Mohawk of Akwesasne and the federal government for a 8,000 hectare parcel in the westernmost part of southern Quebec, on the southern bank of the St. Lawrence River.

The territory is known in the state as Dundee, but is recognized by local indigenous peoples under the traditional name of Tsikaristisere.

In 1981, the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne filed a request to return the land and asserted that the claim that it surrendered the land in 1888 was invalid because it was not intended to surrender.

The Mohawks have long intended to gradually reclaim land, rather than permanently handing over the land to the federal government.

In 2015, the federal government settled a less than $ 240 million global reimbursement, granting the right to add up to 18,282 acres of land to the Akwesasne Reserve if the first country purchased parcels on the open market. Suggested to grant to the community.

In December 2018, a referendum was held between the Mohawks of Akwesane to decide whether to accept the proposal and 80% of the participants voted in favor.

On February 29, the Cabinet approved on behalf of the Government of Canada that King Carolyn Bennett and Carolyn Bennett would sign the settlement agreement.

Through a settlement agreement with Ottawa, the Mohawk tribe of Akwesane, who received the money, effectively abandoned the claims in the conflict area and confirmed that the surrender of 1888 was valid.