Calgary child tests positive for COVID-19 as daycare staff quarantine themselves

A Calgary child tested positive for COVID-19, Suncor told CBC News on Thursday, sending daycare staff out of the company’s headquarters into auto-quarantine.

The news came the same day that Ontario said a baby from that province had tested positive, marking the first two known cases of children.

The manager of the Pump-Kin Patch child care center confirmed to CBC News that she and her staff have become isolated.

Suncor spokeswoman Erin Rees said the center was closed as soon as the matter was confirmed.

The child was last at daycare on March 6.

All children who attended the daycare and their parents were asked to isolate themselves until March 20.

She said the daycare would remain closed until March 23.

Rees said Suncor has not put any restrictions on its larger workforce, but has asked staff to monitor the symptoms themselves.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people are recovering from the virus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control in the United States, children do not appear to be at increased risk of contracting the virus.

“Limited reports of children with COVID-19 in China have described cold-like symptoms, such as fever, runny nose, and coughing. Gastrointestinal symptoms (vomiting and diarrhea) have been reported in at least one affected child COVID-19 “, says the website.

“These limited reports suggest that children with confirmed COVID-19 have generally experienced mild symptoms, and although serious complications (acute respiratory distress syndrome, septic shock) have been reported, they appear to be rare.”

Case brings Alberta total to at least 20

The case has not yet been publicly confirmed by health officials, but that would bring the number of confirmed cases in Alberta to at least 20.

On Wednesday afternoon, Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, reported five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number in the province to 19 at the time.

All of the cases are travel-related, said Hinshaw, hours after the World Health Organization officially declared the global epidemic of the disease as a pandemic.

Hinshaw said one of the new cases involved an Edmonton man in his thirties who had returned from an international trip and had started to experience symptoms.

The man was treated on March 6 and 7 at Misericordia hospital for an unrelated condition, she said, before he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 9. It is now self-insulating. There is no risk to patients or hospital staff at this time.

3 other new cases from the Calgary area

The other new cases in the province involved a man in his twenties and two women in his thirties from the Calgary area and a woman in his thirties from the central Alberta area.

The five new cases Hinshaw discussed on Wednesday involved people who returned after traveling to Iran, Egypt, Spain, Mexico and the United States.

Although the 19 cases reported in Alberta on Wednesday involved people who recently traveled outside the country, Hinshaw said the province can expect to see some cases spread across the province.

The province’s testing capacity has increased in recent days, said Hinshaw. As of Wednesday, the province had 2,619 tests, including nearly 1,000 on Tuesday alone.

Across Canada

As of Wednesday evening, 118 suspected and confirmed cases were reported in Canada, including one death.

Including:

46 patients in British Columbia, including one death and four who the province reports have recovered.

42 cases in Ontario, including five that the province indicates as recovered.

19 cases in Alberta.

9 cases in Quebec.

1 suspected case in New Brunswick.

1 case among the passengers of the Grand Princess in quarantine at CFB Trenton in Ontario.

When asked how many people in Canada could be infected, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Wednesday that the evidence was still weak. But she noted that the current reports are “somewhere between 30 and 70%”.

