Calgary couple selling whiskey advent calendar arrested in Idaho for illegal liquor sale

A couple behind a Calgary company selling the Scotch Whiskey Advent Calendar was arrested in the United States and charged with selling liquor illegally.

Jonathan and Cynthia Bray were arrested by a patrol, Idaho, on the afternoon of February 24, at 3,500 blocks on Shriver Way in Coeur D’Alene.

According to Kootenai County Prison, they are accused of trying to sell alcohol without a license.

Their company, Secret Spirits, was founded in Calgary in 2014. They sell the Scotch Whiskey Advent Calendar every year and import other spirits into Canada.

A video posted on the company’s social media page in November has Blaze hand-packed the Advent calendar for shipment on the Coeur D’Alene storage unit, located on the same block as was arrested in February.

According to the profile of local liquor store Vine Styles, Brays has been married for more than 30 years. Jonathan chose liquor and said that Cynthia (going to “Cindy”) would be in charge of design and logistics.

“Although the entrepreneurial package certainly has its challenges (often), it also brings a lot of fulfillment and purpose. I believe that more people do not take risks and follow their dreams. I’m surprised, “he said in a 2016 interview.

In a video posted just two weeks ago, the pair stated that they plan to release a mystery pack of mini-Scotch bottles soon.

Earlier, Blaze was involved in the Purple Valley Import. Purple Valley Import has imported wine and spirits to Canada and the United States.

Selling alcohol without a license is a felony and can result in years of imprisonment.

The pair will appear in the First District Court of Coeur d’Alene on Friday from 8:30 am.