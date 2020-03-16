Calgary declares local emergency in response to COVID-19 spread

The City of Calgary has declared a local state of emergency in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The move means that city-run recreation centers, swimming pools and arenas, some partner facilities like the YMCAs and branches of the Calgary Public Library have all been closed until further notice.

“It is difficult. People rely on these services as opportunities for themselves, as places to go, for many, many people, they are in fact lifelines,” Mayor Naheed Nenshi told reporters on Sunday. evening.

Nenshi announced the measures at the city’s emergency operations center with city manager David Duckworth and the head of the Calgary Emergency Management Agency Tom Sampson.

The measures came into effect at 12:01 p.m. local time on Monday. The closures do not apply to restaurants, bars and cafes, but they must maintain their capacity at less than half their capacity under fire regulations, or at less than 250 people.

Authorities said the state of emergency was issued for two reasons: the number of cases in Calgary has jumped in the past 24 hours with 14 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the city, bringing the total to 1 ‘Alberta at 56. In addition, the city seems to see the first cases spread in the community, rather than by travel or contact with a sick person.

Two new Calgary cases have been caused by unknown sources, so there are likely to be other undiagnosed cases related to these two in the province, said Alberta’s chief medical officer on Sunday. And seven other cases were all traced to a single gathering in the Calgary area.

Watch | The City of Calgary declares a state of emergency to stop the spread of COVID-19:

Calgary Emergency Management Agency chief Tom Sampson, city manager David Duckworth and mayor Naheed Nenshi held a media meeting to inform Calgarians about the city’s response to COVID-19. 29:26

Under emergency measures, grocery stores, public transportation, shelters, shopping malls, pharmacies, casinos and the Calgary Airport will remain open as usual. The offices will remain open, but employees are encouraged to work from home.

Earlier Sunday, the province announced that all schools, kindergartens and post-secondary institutes from kindergarten to grade 12 will see classes canceled indefinitely and daycare centers will be closed.

With the schools closed, Nenshi said city officials lacked the capacity to maintain the safety of people in public facilities like swimming pools, libraries and recreation centers.

“This is going to be difficult and I understand that it is difficult for families in Calgary,” said Nenshi.

Nenshi said it is important to recognize that restaurants and retail outlets are not closed and that arrangements are in place to make these spaces a bit safer.

“We know these actions have a very serious impact on local businesses and people’s livelihoods,” said Nenshi, adding that leaders at all levels of government are looking for ways to help businesses get through this situation. .

The mayor admitted that businesses in the city were suffering. And he urged residents to do their part to help.

“Citizens, you can always help local businesses with this. Buy a gift card, order delivery, make a reservation for later.”

“It will be difficult and I understand it is difficult for Calgary families,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi. (Adriean Wyld / The Canadian Press)

Sampson said he is not sure how long the measures will remain in place. “It’s not a sprint, it’s an ultra-marathon,” he said.

The last state of emergency in Calgary was declared during severe flooding in the summer of 2013.

The mayor urged residents not to panic or accumulate stocks and asked them to monitor each other.

“Those who have been isolated or quarantined take this very seriously,” said Nenshi. “I always say that the most asked question in Calgary is the simple question – how can I help?”

He asked people to find out about others by phone, offer to shop for groceries or babysit, and in particular to contact the elderly in the community.

For a complete list of suspended services, please consult the City of Calgary website.