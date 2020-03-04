California confirms first coronavirus-related death

Health officials in Placer County, California, are the first Coronavirus-related Death of elderly people with health problems. The news arrives on the same day that Washington reported additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the population to 11 deaths.

“I express my deep sorrow for the loved one of this patient,” said Dr. Aimee Sisson, Placer County Health Officer, in a statement. , What we didn’t want to see. “

Sisson said the patient was tested “presumed positive on Tuesday” and “is likely to be exposed during a February 11-21 international trip on a Princess cruise ship sailing from San Francisco to Mexico.” I said. The Health Service said that others on the voyage may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Washington confirms Coronaville death 10 times

“The Placer County Public Health Service works closely with the Sacramento County Public Health Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to identify and communicate with other cruise passengers,” he said.

Princess Cruise issued health advice on Wednesday for passengers boarding the Grand Princess on Wednesday and for guests who had been on a previous voyage since CDC began their investigation. San Francisco February 11 to February 21. “

Liner stated that he was working closely with the CDC to adhere to its recommendations.

The patient had been isolated in Kaiser Permanentellosville prior to his death, so he said, “There was minimal local exposure between returning from cruise and arriving at the hospital by ambulance on February 27. “.

The Ministry of Health has said that 10 healthcare workers and 5 emergency responders who had been in contact with the patient before being transferred to quarantine are now quarantined. None of the 15 individuals has shown any symptoms.