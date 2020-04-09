California counties struggle to get fans from the state as Newsom ships equipment across the country: report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Many California countries are struggling to get enough fans to cope with a surge coronavirus cases in their hospitals later this month, like Gov. Gavin Newsom ships hundreds of ventilators across the country, lending them to those with a more immediate need for vital medical equipment.

Santa Clara County has issued a ordered Wednesday, forcing “the entities and individuals to report the large stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) and ventilators” so that the county can “understand what supplies currently exist and plan for a possible rise in hospitals”.

“Although we have requested state and federal resources, it is important to know the volume of PPE or ventilators that already exist in our local community,” said division chief Dr. Jennifer Tong in a statement. of the peak capacity of county hospitals.

The Santa Clara County Order intervenes The Los Angeles Times reported that the local government has offered to pay $ 1,000 for any fan it could get hold of, and that Riverside County, California officials recently received a request from the state for 500 fans.

The number of fans Newsom recently loaned to the national stock is 500.

“Riverside County is still waiting to receive an order for 1000 fans from the state!” Riverside County supervisor Kevin Jeffries posted on Facebook on Monday when he heard the news. “So now what are our hospitals doing?”

The Times reported on Wednesday that the county is still awaiting an order for 1,000 fans, which is separate from the previous order for 500 fans.

Hospitals in both counties are overwhelmed at this point, but with the peak of coronavirus cases and upcoming deaths in California, according to most models, they are struggling to meet their anticipated need for ventilators.

“California steps up efforts to help fellow Americans in New York and across the country who are hardest hit at the moment by the COVID-19 pandemic”, Newsom said in a statement on Monday on California’s loan to the national stock. “I know that if the tables were turned around and we had a wave of hospitals, other states would come to our aid and provide ventilators like we are today.”

Newsom noted in its remarks on Monday that California can recover its fans if and when it needs it.

“If we need it in a few weeks, we will get it back,” he said. “They were loaned. They were not given.”

On Wednesday, data from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington predicted that California would see its maximum death rate from coronavirus on April 15. New York’s maximum death rate is expected to be Thursday, April 9.

As of Wednesday evening, California had a total of 18,752 confirmed cases, while New York, the state hardest hit by the coronavirus, had 151,069.

