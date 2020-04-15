California Dem Ro Khanna explains why he thinks WHO funding is the wrong decision

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump announced on Tuesday that it would stop funding the World Health Organization after Taiwain sounded the alarm that he alerted the WHO to the coronavirus pandemic but did not receive adequate advice afterwards – but representative Ro Khanna, D-Calif., said that removing funds to the organization can only allow China to influence them negatively.

“There is no doubt that China has not been transparent about this pandemic and we must hold China responsible for the lack of transparency and we must set international standards so that this kind of irresponsible behavior does not happen again” Khanna said in a phone call to reporters on Tuesday.

TAIWAN PUBLISHES DECEMBER EMAIL TO WHO SHOWING NON-RESPECTED CORONAVIRUS WARNING

Yet the congressman said that the WHO – a United Nations agency that receives most of its funding from American taxpayers’ money – must be reformed to strengthen the organization’s leadership and transparency.

“The answer to that is not to fund the WHO, the World Health Organization, and to allow this international institution to become more dependent on the influence of China and other nations. The answer is to finance it but to shape the World Health Organization in a way that is in line with American realities and the values ​​of liberal democracies, “he said.

Taiwan posted emails this weekend starting in December, reinforcing accusations that WHO has attempted to minimize the severity and spread of Wuhan coronavirus in an attempt to flatter in China, even after Taiwan raised the alarm, at least seven cases of atypical pneumonia of which they were aware in Wuhan, where the virus originates.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accused the United States of “politicizing” its management of the virus and said it would result in “more body bags”.

Khanna said the United States should ensure that WHO has “strong leadership there and leadership that can move WHO forward with causes that are consistent with our values.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

In February Trump proposed to cut global health organizations by $ 3 billion and cut funding for WHO by almost half, an attempt that was quickly rejected by Democratic lawmakers at the very beginning of the pandemic. coronavirus.

WHO has led the international response to the virus, which has killed 124,544 people worldwide and infected almost 2 million more.