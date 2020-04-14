California governor Newsom outlines plan to ease home stay orders, but warns: ‘We’re not out of the woods’

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom congratulated his constituents on Tuesday for helping to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus as he described a plan to ease home stay orders in the country’s most populous state, but warned that “we are not out of the woods yet.”

Newsom, a Democrat, said in a press briefing that residents’ compliance with home stay orders and social distancing guidelines had “bent the curve” in the number of contagion infections when ‘He was establishing a six-point plan to change the quarantine measures in the near future.

“The models have changed because of your behavior,” said Newsom. “It will not be a permanent state.”

Newsom did not give a specific date for the lifting of state home orders, but added that it could happen in different parts of the state at different times. He said the state should have an established schedule in about two weeks.

“There is no light switch here, it looks more like a dimmer,” he said, noting that more stringent measures could be implemented again if the state began to see more infections.

As of Tuesday, there were just under 24,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 715 deaths, according to statistics compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. These figures are much lower than expected, even with the introduction of social distancing.

Newsom said the state was entering an “optimistic phase” in the fight against the virus before defining the parameters which must be respected before the orders of stay in house are lifted. The plan provides for improved testing and contact tracing, surveillance of vulnerable segments of the population, meeting the needs of hospitals to cope with any further increase in the virus, continued collaboration with researchers on therapeutic treatments, creating a plan to safely reopen businesses, schools and other institutions, and preparing Californians for what he called “turning on the tap”.

“The process could be the most difficult,” said Newsom, noting that tougher measures could be reinstated once lifted if infections continue.

Newsom also made it clear on several occasions during the press conference that residents should not drop their guards and that they should continue to practice social distancing in order to further prevent the spread of the virus.

“We are not out of the woods yet, we are not grabbing the ball,” he said.

The California plan comes a day after Newsom – along with Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington governor Jay Inslee – announced an agreement to reopen their state economies and control COVID-19 in the future.

The governors said that health outcomes and science, not politics, would guide decision-making. Any change to each state’s home stay order will be based on a comprehensive understanding of the health impacts of COVID-19, they added, saying that no large-scale reopening will take place until what the measurements reflect is a significant drop in the spread of the virus.

A number of northeastern states – including New York, which was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States – announced a similar plan on Monday.