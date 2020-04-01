California Governor Newsom told CNN Trump was “sensitive” to state needs: “I would be lying” to say otherwise

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

California Governor Gavin Newsom hailed President Trump for his ability to meet the needs of the Golden State in the midst of the coronavirus epidemic, saying that he would “lie” if he said otherwise.

In an interview on Wednesday, Newsom was pressed by a CNN presenter Jake Tapper whether the governor’s public praise for Trump was all intended to prevent him from “punishing” his state.

“I have spoken to officials across the country who have said they should temper their comments with what they say about the federal government’s response lest President Trump punish the citizens of their state if they do. considered a complainant, “Tapper said. “You and President Trump seemed to have worked together. He congratulated you yesterday. Do you find yourself, by necessity, tempering what you say in terms of any problems you may have with the federal response?”

CNN ANALYST RACED TO CLAIM IT IS A “GOP CAMPAIGN MESSAGE” TO BLAME CHINA FOR VIRUS DEVELOPMENT

Newsom highlighted Trump’s help in the wildfires and droughts California has already faced.

“Now is not the time for bickering. I don’t care who goes up and down, whose polls are better than someone else’s or who wants to run for president or who doesn’t. In the event of a crisis, we need to [rise] above partisanship and I always extended my open hand, not my closed fist, under these circumstances. And it’s no different, “Newsom told Tapper.

“But let me be honest with you. I would be lying to you to say that it did not meet our needs. It did,” continued the governor. “And so, as a question, as a kind of offer of objectivity, I have to acknowledge it publicly.”

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Newsom continued, “And the fact is, every time I call the president, he quickly puts himself in danger. […] These are the facts. “

“We always want more, I can criticize this or that, in the end, we just try to focus on developing a relationship of trust of course because there is [are] just too many Americans, 40 million who live in this state who deserve to meet and hear each other, “he added.