California legislature suspends meeting for the first time in 158 years

the California The legislature approved up to $ 1 billion in new spending on Monday to fight the coronavirus epidemic, then suspended work the following month to try to contain the disease.

It is believed to be the first unexpected work stoppage in the California Legislative Assembly in 158 years, according to Alex Vassar, unofficial legislative historian at the California State Library. And that came on the heels of an extraordinary bipartisanship, as Republicans and Democrats voted overwhelmingly to give Governor Gavin Newsom broad authority to spend during the crisis without their oversight.

“It is a request to leave our offices much sooner than we would like. Public health requirements demand it, “said Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

The California Legislative Assembly has rarely closed its doors. The Legislative Assembly did not miss any meeting during either of the World Wars or in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. In 2001, when a semi-truck crashed on the Senate side of the Capitol , the Senate met on time approximately 12 hours later in the Assembly halls. And last year, when a woman threw her own blood on the floor of the State Senate to protest on the last day of the session, lawmakers met a few hours later in a committee room to finish their work. .

The only time legislators unexpectedly suspended their meetings was in 1862, when a flood devastated most of Sacramento and, according to legend, forced the newly elected governor, Leland Stanford, to use a boat to attend its inauguration. Lawamkers missed a few days before meeting again in San Francisco to continue his work, according to Vassar.

In 1919, during an influenza pandemic, at least five legislators presented symptoms and had to be quarantined. The leaders discussed whether legislators should stop meeting, but ultimately decided to “disinfect the Capitol daily and continue to meet,” said Vassar.

“It is extremely rare for the Legislative Assembly to stop meeting during the regular session,” said Vassar.

Lawmakers agreed Monday to stay away until April 13. But the legislative leaders of each chamber can decide to meet again. And they can extend the recess if necessary.

“We will be ready to respond at any time to any urgent intervention we need to undertake,” said Senate Speaker Pro Tem Toni Atkins.

Legislation approved on Monday gives Governor Gavin Newsom $ 500 million to spend “on any item for any purpose” related to his March 4 emergency declaration. In the future, Newsom could increase this spending in increments of $ 50 million – but only if it tells legislators three days in advance. Spending is capped at $ 1 billion.

“By taking this step, we have placed extraordinary trust in Governor Gavin Newsom. However, these are extraordinary moments, “said Republican MP Jay Obernolte.

A separate bill would ensure that public schools that have closed due to the epidemic do not lose funding. It would also allocate $ 100 million to schools for “personal protective equipment” or to pay for “cleaning supplies and labor”.

State law prohibits legislators from voting on bills unless they have been available for public review for at least three days. However, legislators can waive this law if the governor requests it. Newsom did it on Monday.

“Today I am writing to say the obvious: we must meet the challenge facing our state with all the tools at our disposal and without a second delay,” Newsom wrote in a letter to the Legislative Assembly. . “We cannot hesitate to meet this moment.”

Legislators voted overwhelmingly to approve his request.

Lawmakers were in action Monday when most of the other entities in California were closed. Newsom on Sunday urged everyone aged 65 and over to stay at home. Presumably, this order included the 25 legislators of the state legislature who are over 65 years of age.

MP Jose Medina, 66, said he was already on a plane to Sacramento on Sunday when Newsom asked people 65 and over to stay home. He attended Monday’s session of the assembly, saying he thought his constituents “would appreciate it if we still do the job of the state of California.”

“It’s nothing that I would take lightly, and I think most people my age and over take it seriously,” said Medina, a Democrat representing Riverside.

But 73-year-old MP Bill Quirk stayed at home. He lives in a retirement community in the San Francisco Bay area with his wife. While the two are in good health, many of their neighbors are not.

“If I had to take the coronavirus home, 20 people could die, even 40,” said Quirk. “Some people think they are really important and that they should always work. And I can tell you that I’m not so important that we can even risk a life here, period. “