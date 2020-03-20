California man who recently visited Disney World dies of coronavirus

Cancer survivor reportedly died in California just days after being tested positive for coronavirus and after a recent visit to Walt Disney World and Universal Studios in Florida.

Jeffrey Ghazarian, 34, died Thursday morning in a Pasadena hospital two weeks after developing a cough while visiting Florida theme parks, according to a TMZ report.

Ghazarian started coughing in Florida on Saturday March 7 and flew to LAX on March 9, where he immediately went to the emergency room with a high fever, according to the gossip website.

His coronavirus test came back positive on Friday and the following day, he was rushed to the ICU with his lungs blocked 60-70% by pneumonia. TMZ stated that Ghazarian had been authorized to receive antiviral drugs, but that the drug had been delayed and never reached it.

GET THE LATEST UPDATES ON CORONAVIRUS

Ghazarian had a medical history that could have made him more vulnerable to the virus, including asthma, childhood bronchitis and testicular cancer, which he beat in 2016, according to the report.

Ghazarian flew to Orlando on March 2 for a conference and decided to stay in town to go with friends to Disney and Universal. The two parks announced their closure on March 16 due to the growing pandemic until at least the end of the month.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He suffered a lot and fought well,” the man’s sister told TMZ. “We will miss our Jeff every day, but we are grateful for all the good, fun memories of the times we spent together.”

Click to learn more about the New York Post