California mayor says he will step down after comparing Trump supporters to KKK: report

The mayor of a Northern California The city said this week that it would resign after posting messages on social media comparing supporters of President Trump to members of the Ku Klux Klan, according to a report.

Angry residents of Auburn, about 53 km northeast of Sacramento, clashed with Mayor William Kirby at a city council meeting videotaped because of coronavirus concerns, FOX 40 of Sacramento reported.

Kirby looked remorseful when he addressed council and residents, the report said.

“I have spent 40 years dedicating my life to serving the Auburn community as a doctor and through my volunteer efforts. Am i perfect? No, we’re all a little imperfect, ”said Kirby, admitting to council that some of his recent posts were wrong.

In one of the articles, the mayor – who is also a doctor – shared a photo of a Ku Klux Klan hood, with the caption: “The good news for Trump supporters is that most of them have already masks, “said the report. . The position was then deleted.

Kirby blamed Trump for his frustration, explaining that as a doctor, he is now putting his life on the line due to a lack of proper equipment and testing capabilities.

“This president has put us all at risk,” said Kirby.

Council also heard voice messages about Kirby left by city residents and other council members, FOX 40 reported.

“These comments are hateful, degrading, sectarian and more in keeping with the mentality of a 15 year old adolescent,” said a voice message.

“It is extremely disappointing and I think he should be fired,” said another message.

Others supported the mayor.

“I just wanted to call to support Dr. Kirby,” said another voice message. “I fully, 100% agree with his assessment of the president.”

“And that’s what I feel: I hate what he said and did and I didn’t hear any excuses from him tonight,” said city councilor Cheryl Maki.

“We need to focus now and our staff must focus on responding to COVID and recovering COVID,” said Councilor Daniel Berlant.

Kirby said he would resign at the next board meeting on April 27. the report says.