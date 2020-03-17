California moves homeless people to hotels to tackle coronavirus explosion on the streets

Public health officials are warning Americans to stay home, avoid unnecessary travel, and limit contact with others to slow the spread of the virus. coronavirus pandemic.

But what happens when you don’t have a house? How do you practice social distance when, at best, the only barrier between you and your neighbor is a nylon tent wall?

This is the issue facing more than 151,000 homeless people in California, and one that worries lawmakers and public health workers as they try to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among a particularly vulnerable segment of the population of the state.

“This is a serious public health problem and I fear it will have a very devastating effect on the homeless,” Jeffrey Norris, medical director of Father Joe’s Villages, an organization, told Fox News. awareness for the homeless in San Diego. .

PHOTOS: EMPTY STREETS IN THE HEART OF THE FEARS OF CORONAVIRUS IN AMERICAN CITIES

Norris added, “Many suffer from medical comorbidities – diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease – which put them at higher risk. Many older people are homeless. Whether they live on the street or in dense shelters, their prevalence of risk factors is high. “

The stress and physical balance of life on the street, combined with the poor sanitary conditions faced by homeless people, make them particularly susceptible to diseases and viruses. Adding to the fact that many homeless people face mental health and addiction problems and are generally wary of local authorities means that many are reluctant to seek help when they get sick.

California is home to half the country’s homeless population – and more than a fifth of the country’s reported coronavirus cases so far – and state and local lawmakers have already spent billions of dollars. to try to solve the growing problem of homelessness. The coronavirus pandemic adds another – perhaps deadly – angle to the problem, but one that the state has already faced.

Disease and virus outbreaks are common among the homeless population. San Diego recently battled a two-year hepatitis A epidemic that started in a homeless camp and killed 20 people, leaving nearly 600 others sick. In 2019, an epidemic of typhus hit the famous Skid Row in Los Angeles, while the homeless living in Santa Monica suffered from a plague of trench fever, contracted by lice.

“What we have learned before is applicable, but we are dealing with an epidemic now on a much larger scale,” said Norris.

Given the tight quarters in which many homeless people live on the streets, in camps and especially in tight shelters, California Governor Gavin Newsom announced at a press conference on Sunday that State would give them priority as a vulnerable population. Although Newsom did not go into details, he said local and local authorities would endeavor to move the homeless in state-bought hotels and motels in recent days and in 450 trailers owned by the government. ‘State that will be shipped across the state.

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

In Los Angeles – home to just under 59,000 homeless people in the city alone – Mayor Eric Garcetti said authorities are installing 250 handwashing stations in homeless camps, making more public toilets available, and opening 14 more homeless shelters by July. Community outreach workers were also asked to practice social distancing from their clients in order to combat the spread of the infection.

Garcetti also imposed a moratorium on evictions to ensure that no one became homeless during the pandemic. A number of other cities across the state and the country – from Santa Monica and San Jose to New York and Seattle – have issued similar moratoria.

The mayor of San Francisco, London Breed, recently released an emergency statement that allowed the city to rent 30 recreational vehicles to house all the homeless people who tested positive for the coronavirus. The city is also working on hotels to find empty hotel rooms where individuals can quarantine and isolate themselves.

Breed also issued an order requiring residents to remain in place, with the sole exception of basic needs, although the homeless are not subject to the order.

San Diego authorities also set up hand washing stations in camps and distribute hygiene kits, which include hand sanitizer, symptom information, water, soap, handkerchiefs and hand wipes. Mayor Kevin Faulconer also deployed public health nurses to the city’s bridge shelters to monitor residents with symptoms of COVID-19.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

With the initiative of the homeless, Newsom called on Sunday for the closure of all bars, wineries, nightclubs and breweries in the country’s most populous state. The Democrat said the new orders are guidelines that “we have the capacity to apply if necessary”.

The announcement was quickly followed by an executive order from Garcetti to close bars, nightclubs, entertainment and gymnasiums until at least March 31. The restaurants will be closed to the public, but Garcetti will allow them to make takeout and deliveries. The grocery stores will remain open.

“Everything we do right now will determine the outcome of this crisis, and we can save lives if we stay calm, take care of each other and take strong action to protect our communities,” Garcetti said in Sunday. a statement. “This is why we must follow the guidelines established by Governor Newsom, use them for local needs and put the health and safety of the most vulnerable first.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.