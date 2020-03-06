California National Guard provides coronavirus test kit to cruise passengers stuck offshore

Coronavirus Test results were expected on Friday for passengers and crew on cruise ship held on Friday California Coast.

The Grand Princess lay on a berth near San Francisco on Thursday, killing a traveler from a previous voyage sick and infecting at least four people. In a statement, Princess Cruise was ordered to stay in the sea as more than 3,500 ships aboard a 951-foot (290-meter) ship were scrambled to keep out the virus, but only 45 were identified for testing. Was only

“The ship will not arrive on the shore until we properly evaluate passengers,” said California Governor Gavin Newsam.

A man in the Sacramento area who sailed on a boat died in February Coronavirus. Two other passengers on the voyage were hospitalized for the virus in Northern California, and two Canadians who recently boarded the ship tested positive after returning, officials said.

Northern California officials are also waiting for test results from a man who died Thursday after joining a cruise where others are positive.

Meanwhile, the number of U.S. deaths from coronavirus increased to 12 on Thursday, all but one in Washington State, and the number spread to more than 200 people in 18 states. Colorado And Nevada Reported their first case.

Nine of the deaths are currently undergoing federal investigations in the same nursing home outside Seattle. Families of nursing home residents have expressed anger after receiving conflicting information about the status of loved ones. One woman was told her mother had died, and after that she received a phone call from a staff member saying that her mother was fine, but in fact found that she had died, her father-in-law was also institution Kevin Connolly said a resident.

“This is the level of incompetence we are dealing with,” Connolly said At an emotional press conference In front of Kirkland Life Care Center.

A federal investigation of a nursing home determines if the nursing home complies with infection prevention guidelines. Last April, the state fined $ 67,000 for a deficiency in infection control after two outbreaks of influenza.

The coronavirus has infected more than 98,000 people worldwide and killed more than 3,300 people. The majority occur in China.

Health officials in the United States say they expect mortality far below the World Health Organization’s international estimate of 3.4%. This is a high rate that does not take into account uncountable mild cases.

U.S. Attorney-General’s Assistant Secretary of State Brett Girroire quoted a model that included mild cases, saying that the United States could expect mortality between 0.1% and 1%, similar to seasonal influenza. The risk is highest for the elderly and those with conditions such as heart or lung disease, diabetes, or a suppressed immune system.

Some major companies in the Seattle area, where researchers say the virus may have spread for weeks without detection, have either ceased some work or encouraged employees to work from home. I am urging you. This includes Microsoft and Amazon, two technology giants that employ more than 100,000 people together in the region. The North Shore area, with 22,000 students, has announced that it will close for up to two weeks as a precautionary measure.

With many commuters off the road, traffic on the notorious crowded highway around Seattle was much lighter on Thursday.

King County has purchased a motel for $ 4 million to accommodate patients and wants to place the first patient within a few days at an 84-room Econo Lodge in Kent, about 20 miles (32 km) from Seattle thinking about. Room doors open outward rather than in the central corridor, reducing the possibility of patient contact.

The plan was called “ dangerous, not wise, ” with resistance from local leaders, including Kent police chief Raphael Padilla, saying, “ At any time, patients can invade our community and spread the virus. ” Warned.

Across the country, the Mayor of New York has begged the federal government to send more test kits to his state. Case load doubles overnight 22, all of them in or near the city. Gap Inc. closes New York office and works from home “until further notice” after knowing that one of the employees has been infected with the new virus I’m asking.

About 200 people have been quarantined in Rhode Island due to three cases that have been linked to school excursions to Italy. In four cases in Florida, Governor Ron DeSantis said the risk remained low for most people traveling to the state for spring break or baseball spring training.

On Wall Street, fears of outbreaks Plunge The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 970 points, or 3.6%. Drop spread 2 weeks wild swing In the market, stock prices have fluctuated by more than 2% for four consecutive days.

The ship off California returned to San Francisco after visiting Hawaii. Some of the passengers remained on board after leaving the Mexican ports of Puerto Vallarta, Manzanillo, Mazatlan and Cabo San Lucas on previous voyages.

Princess Cruise Lines said no cases of the virus have been identified among those still on board the ship. However, Mary Ellen Carroll, Secretary General of Emergency Management in San Francisco, said dozens of passengers had developed flu-like symptoms in the past two weeks or so.

“Once the test results are obtained, the authorities” decide the best place for the ship to anchor, “she said.

Authorities said the military helicopter headed down to a research center in Richmond, California on Thursday, when a helicopter descended with a rope and later retrieved the test kit.

Michele Smith, a Grand Princess passenger, posted a helicopter video to Facebook. In another video, the crew wear gloves and a mask, spray a handrail and wipe off.

“The crew is always cleaning the ship,” Smith says.

In a post, Smith said she and her husband had not been quarantined and were told that only those who were on a Mexico voyage or who had symptoms like the flu should be isolated .

“The spirit is as high as possible in these situations. We are healthy, comfortable, and rich in nutrition,” she wrote.

However, a late-night statement from the cruise line on Thursday stated that all guests were asked to stay in the room while awaiting results, following CDC guidelines.

Judy Cadiz of Lodi, California, a passenger on a Mexico voyage, said she and her husband had subsequently become ill, but did not think much until they learned that fellow travelers had died of the virus. She said at present they cannot get a direct answer on how to take the test.

The 65-year-old Mark Cadiz has a fever, so the couple are concerned not only about themselves, but also about the possibility of infecting others if they get the disease.

“They said they were at home, but no one told them to stay home until yesterday. We were in Sacramento, in Martinez, in Auckland. Judi Cadiz was on Thursday “I really hope we became negative and no one was infected.”