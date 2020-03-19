California Newsom Allocates $ 150 Million To Combat Spread Of COVID-19 Among Homeless People

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday authorized spending $ 150 million in emergency funds to protect the homeless in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Newsom, a Democrat, has ordered $ 100 million to go to local governments to support shelters and emergency housing, while the rest will be used to buy trailers and rent hotel and motel rooms to serve as quarantine sites for everything the homeless who have been infected with the contagion.

“Homeless people are among the most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19,” said Newsom. “California is deploying massive resources to shelter these vulnerable residents in safety, removing regulatory barriers and securing trailers and hotels to provide immediate housing options for those most at risk.”

He added, “Helping these residents is essential to protect public health, smooth the curve, and slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Along with the allocation of millions of dollars, the state also allowed local municipalities to freely spend money allocated to fight homelessness to combat the spread of the virus in the community, heightened awareness of public health among the homeless and opened two hotels which he rented to house the homeless whose COVID-19 test was positive.

California is home to half the country’s homeless population – and more than a fifth of the country’s reported coronavirus cases so far – and state and local lawmakers have already spent billions of dollars. to try to solve the growing problem of homelessness. The coronavirus pandemic adds another – perhaps deadly – angle to the problem.

The stress and physical balance of life on the street, combined with the poor sanitary conditions faced by homeless people, make them particularly susceptible to diseases and viruses. In addition, many homeless people face mental health and addiction problems and are generally suspicious of local authorities, which means that they are reluctant to ask for help when they get sick.

“This is a serious public health problem and I fear it will have a very devastating effect on the homeless,” Jeffrey Norris, medical director of Father Joe’s Villages, an organization, told Fox News. awareness of homeless people in San Diego. .

Norris added, “Many suffer from medical comorbidities – diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung disease – which put them at higher risk. Many older people are homeless. Whether they live on the street or in dense shelters, their prevalence of risk factors is high. “