California Newsom Says Coronavirus Offers “Opportunity” To Advance Progressive Program

California Gov. Gavin Newsom sees an “opportunity” to use the coronavirus epidemic to usher in new progressive policies in his state and elsewhere in the country, he said on Wednesday.

“Absolutely, we see this as an opportunity to reshape the way we do business and the way we govern,” he said in a virtual press conference.

The remark came towards the end of a long and winding answer to a question of whether he saw “the potential” of the crisis for “a new progressive era” in national and national politics.

“This should not make the back of one party or the other shiver,” he said. “I think it’s a new opportunity for the two sides to come together and meet this moment and really start to think in a more systemic, not situational, not just way out of this moment.”

When giving his answer, Newsom makes specific reference to increasing income inequality and pressure on the middle class as problems “that we have been struggling to solve for a long time”.

“Something was fundamentally flawed in this global context, manifesting itself quite acutely here in the state of California, the richest and poorest state,” he said.

Regarding the steps it has taken to respond to the coronavirus so far, Newsom was among the first governors to issue a state-wide shutdown to slow the spread, and it has called on all states to do so.

Like governors across the country, he issued a multitude of decrees in response to the COVID-19 epidemic. They range from a stay order to measures to meet the needs of individuals and businesses struggling to stay afloat during the crisis – including a moratorium on evictions.

However, Newsom’s response seems to suggest an infamous comment that former Obama advisor and Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel made in a 2008 interview on the economic crisis with the Wall Street Journal: “You don’t never want a serious crisis to be lost. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you couldn’t do before. “

Emanuel repeated this remark two weeks ago while legislators were considering how to respond to the coronavirus crisis, albeit in a different context.

“Never let a crisis go to waste,” he said in an appearance on “This Week” on ABC. “Start planning for the future. It must be the last pandemic that creates an economic depression. We are going to have more pandemics, but this must be the last economic depression. “

Andrew News’s Andrew O’Reilly and Tyler Olson of Fox News contributed to this report.