California nursing home forced to evacuate after many staff fail to appear amid coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A qualified nursing facility in Riverside, California, was evacuated Wednesday after staff failed to show up to care for the residents, nearly three dozen of whom were infected with a coronavirus.

A total of 84 patients were transferred from the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Riverside after staff members failed to show up to care for sick patients for the second day in a row, according to Riverside public health officials. .

Only one of 13 licensed practical nurses showed up for work, prompting the county to send nurses. For the 90-bed facility, 34 residents and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

CALIFORNIA SHERIFF SAYS AN ORDER TO COVER “EXECUTORY” FACE, BUT CALLS FOR PEACE

The county doesn’t know why the workers didn’t show up for work, Brooke Federico, spokesman for the county public health agency, told The Associated Press. No one in the establishment could be reached for comment.

CLICK FOR FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

Jose Arballo Jr., a county public health spokesman, said Wednesday morning that 40 ambulances were being used to move the patients and that the evacuation would take “several hours”.

The patients were to be taken to different locations in the county. Reception of nursing homes would close their facilities to new patients, prevent staff from working in other facilities, and isolate sick patients to contain the spread of the virus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Riverside County has a confirmed case number of 1,016 and 28 deaths.