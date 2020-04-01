California nursing home sees more than 50 coronavirus infections

LOS ANGELES – A South California nursing home was hit hard by the coronavirus, with more than 50 residents infected – a disturbing development in a cautious optimism that cases in the state could peak more slowly than expected.

Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation in Yucaipa was told that all of his patients had the COVID-19 virus, San Bernardino County Department of Public Health Health Director Trudy Raymundo said. On Tuesday, 51 residents and six staff members were positive. Two patients died, including an 82-year-old woman who already had health problems.

The nursing home east of Los Angeles is not accepting new residents and the facility has been closed to visitors under Governor Gavin Newsom’s two-week house stay order, Raymundo said.

The announcement came as Newsom said that extraordinary efforts to keep people at home had saved the time to prepare for an expected increase in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks.

Newsom said the slower-than-expected increase in cases means the peak should now occur in May, although he is hesitant to say whether it means the impact on the state will not be as severe as planned.

Two weeks ago, Newsom said more than half of the 40 million people in the state could be infected in the worst case.

“To be honest and sincere, the current modeling is at the bottom of our projection as I speak to you today,” Newsom said Tuesday. “Very easily tomorrow, I could say something different, and that’s why you just have to be very careful about it.”

Under Newsom’s leadership, the state hastened to add 50,000 hospital beds to its current 75,000 beds to guarantee enough space for all potential patients during a peak.

As of Tuesday, there have been more than 8,200 cases and at least 173 deaths reported in California, according to data held by Johns Hopkins University. Michigan, which has 30 million fewer residents, has registered about 7,600 cases and at least 259 deaths.

Health officials have warned that as testing increases, the number of cases will increase, in some cases very quickly.

Many have credited the state’s early action to issue residence orders – first in San Francisco Bay two weeks ago, then a few days later in Los Angeles and the rest of the State – for successfully slowing the increase in cases.

Many retail businesses and social locations such as theme parks are closed, restaurants only offer take-out or deliveries, and most school campuses have been closed for weeks.

On Tuesday, San Francisco and six surrounding counties extended orders for on-site shelters until May 3 and added new restrictions, including the closure of playgrounds, dog parks, public picnics, playgrounds. golf, tennis and basketball courts, swimming pools and climbing walls. .

Also on Tuesday, state superintendent of education Tony Thurmond warned that he expects schools to remain closed during the summer and suggested that districts consider providing other forms for the rest of the school year.

Millions of young people are receiving “distance education” through online education or other methods, such as watching special programs in public broadcasting. However, the Los Angeles Unified School District did not reach all of its 600,000 students.

Some 15,000 high school students have not participated in any e-learning and 26,000 others who have participated have not registered daily since the campus closed on March 16, Superintendent Austin Beutner said on Monday.

While the Californian population generally seems to respect the precautions relating to social isolation, it is feared that the virus will spread in closed and overcrowded facilities such as retirement homes and prisons, and among the 150,000 homeless in government, difficult to test or quarantine.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, which go away within two to three weeks. For some, especially the elderly and people with health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia and death.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has stated that nursing home populations are at greatest risk of being affected by COVID-19 given the “pooled nature” of the facilities and the fact that many residents suffered from chronic health conditions.

Eight residents of a New Jersey nursing home died and the 94 residents of another New Jersey home were transferred to another facility after two dozen tested positive for the coronavirus. In Washington State, some 35 residents of a single house near Seattle died.

US Representative Paul Cook, who represents the region that includes Yucaipa, said that he and others said to themselves, “Almighty God, I hope this will never break out in a convalescent home” , And that’s what happened.

“It could be serious today and even worse tomorrow if we don’t do our job,” he said. “We have to make sure it doesn’t spread.”

Dr. Deborah Birx, coordinator of the White House Coronavirus task force, said that California and Washington State actions to close schools, encourage people to work from home, and only go out for basic needs had given him hope that the virus could be controlled through social isolation measures.

Birx spoke on Tuesday as grim new projections of 100,000 to 240,000 deaths nationwide were announced and President Donald Trump called on Americans to comply with his security guidelines, which are weaker than those in effect in California and several other states.

Ronayne reported from Sacramento. Associated Press journalists Cuneyt Dil and Don Thompson in Sacramento, Olga R. Rodriguez in San Francisco and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this story.